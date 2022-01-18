The Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce paid tribute to Debbie Miller this month for her 13 years of service to the organization.
President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Miller served the organization by facilitating retreats, helping draft bylaws and designing programs. Over the years, she chaired the organization and served as treasurer and secretary.
In a career with perennial turnover among chamber leaders, Miller remarks on the unique aspects of the field. “In a small community, there is no one who does what you do,” she said. “Therefore, I lean on my peers for assistance.”
For instance, when the COVID shutdown began in March 2020, chamber directors across Colorado held weekly Zoom meetings. “We worked together because nobody knew what to do,” Miller said. “We needed that Monday call because we needed to know somebody cared about us.”
In Woodland Park, Miller began her work during the pandemic by making a list of restaurants included in “Takeout Tuesdays,” an idea she picked up from the Arvada chamber. “We just shared,” she said. “I think that’s how we all survived.”
Within a few weeks of the pandemic, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners appointed Miller as the county’s manager of COVID recovery. “That was when we got the dollars to give away,” Miller said, referring to the federal CARES relief packages. “If I hadn’t had that network of chamber people, I’d have been just shooting in the dark.”
This month, the chamber of commerce in Superior reached out to Miller after the catastrophic fire that started Dec. 30 and devastated that community. “We told them that people who had lost their homes needed gift cards,” Miller said. “We pull together during these tragedies.”
For Miller, issues keep popping up such as keeping business owners informed about the new employment laws for 2022. The laws include a state mandate to provide health insurance for full-time employees.
As a result, Miller and others in the association spoke with Gov. Jared Polis, who has added $600 million to the Unemployment Trust Fund. “Because it’s broke,” she said. “But we begged him to put more money in the fund because our employers can’t take the hit of their unemployment rate going up.”
The governor said he would look at the budget to see if the state could add to the $600 million, Miller said.
Looking back at the beginning of her role with the chamber, Miller recalls the response of directors around the country when she asked for help. “If they had not done that, I don’t know if I would still be in the chamber field,” she said. “I made a commitment at that time that I would give back by serving on that board. They are my family, and that was an unexpected benefit of the association.”
The award plaque she was given signals a farewell to the association for Miller, as she will begin serving as chair of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center board. “I tried to figure out a balance in my life,” she said.
Steve Woolf, the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce board president, who revealed the news about the award to The Courier, added a comment. “We are really proud of all Deb does for us, and this was a really great honor,” he said.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only