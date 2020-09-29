The Woodland Park City Council earlier this month rejected a proposal from the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce to run the Visitor Center next year at no cost to the city.
“My offer was a one-time only, all tied to COVID; we have no idea, going into 2021, what the city finances will look like, what the country or the world is going to be,” said Debbie Miller, president of the chamber. “It was an offer of assistance because we feel we’ve been a very good collaborative vendor for the city.”
Miller presented the offer at the Sept. 17 Woodland Park City Council meeting. The council voted instead to put the contract out for bid by issuing requests for proposals.
The chamber’s offer for 2021 did not include advertising. “The city could decide what monies they wanted to put toward advertising,” Miller said. “That would come out of their own budget directly.”
The Visitor Center is separate from the chamber’s operations. Since 1996, the chamber has leased three offices in the city-owned Ute Pass Cultural Center, the result of a contract agreement that requires the chamber to perform a scope of services related to the Visitor Center.
Last week, Miller responded to an opinion stated by a city council member that the city funds chamber operations. “That is 100% false, a misstatement,” Miller said. “We are a vendor for the city and receive no taxpayer dollars to operate the chamber.”
The chamber’s scope of services, via the contract, includes fielding questions from people who come into the center. “That’s part of what the chamber does, in the respect of promoting business and being an advocate for the businesses,” Miller said. “None of that has anything to do with a visitor center. So our operations will not change.”
In 2018, for instance, the city paid the chamber $42,000 for the lease related to chamber operations, 90 to 95% of which included advertising. “If you don’t use the money to advertise you don’t bring the people here,” she said.
Citing a formula model developed by Dean Ruynan’s travel and tourism research firm, Miller said the chamber impacted the community in its collection of tax revenue to include 50% from lodging establishments, 4% of sales and .01 % of property taxes.
For the year 2018, the city’s return on that investment yielded $335,124, she said. “That’s a pretty good return on an investment of $42,000,” Miller said. “This is the money the city gets back from us doing the vendor operations of the Visitor Center.”
In 2017, the chamber offered to reduce the amount of the contract by $10,000 because the city could not meet the unrestricted fund balance percentage, Miller said. “It was offered again in 2019 and 2020. We still performed and the city still received an absolute wonderful return on investment. Because the dollars were diminished didn’t mean we diminished what we did.”
The idea of the council’s seeking alternatives for management of the Visitor Center is not new, Miller said. “With our contract, what we see typically happen is that council changes hands and we get a pushback on how the chamber operates,” she said. “How we operate our organization is not tied to the Visitor Center contract.”
The chamber is a 501©(6) (membership-based nonprofit) organization that does not take tax dollars. “There is always this education process that has to go on, that we are a vendor,” Miller said. “We have a lease that is totally separate. The lease is paid through 2026.”
No matter what happens, the chamber will continue to fulfill its role as an advocate for business, Miller said.
“Just because the city has chosen to go out for an RFP, and should we not receive that RFP, doesn’t mean we diminish any type of services that we have been offering within our office,” she said. “It’s important that the community understands that the chamber is not operated or funded by the city.”