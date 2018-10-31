The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and town of Green Mountain Falls are urging voters to say “no” to Amendment 74. The amendment declares that any state or local government law or regulation that reduces the fair market value of a private parcel is subject to just compensation.
“The amendment poses unknown consequences which may result in significant costs to municipalities and states,” states a press release from the Chamber.
Mayor Jane Newberry agrees. “Whereas, under the current Colorado Constitution, a property owner already has the right to seek compensation from state or local governments,” states the town’s resolution, in part.
The Chamber also opposes Proposition 110, which would raise the state’s sales tax from 2.9 to 3.52 percent.