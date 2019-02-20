The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce announced last week the winners of the following awards: Volunteer, Employee, Nonprofit and Business of the Year, and Wagon Boss.
“The number of submitted nominations for all categories was the largest I have seen in my 14 years with the Chamber,” said Debbie Miller, President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber.
Annual awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Gala on March 15 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, in Colorado Springs. Tickets are available at 687-9885 and woodlandparkchamber.com.
VOLUNTEER
Karolyn Smith is the recipient of the 2018 Volunteer Award. Smith has been active with the Girl Scouts, the Dickson Auditorium project, the Woodland Aquatic project, CHOICES, Friends of Mueller State Park, Teller Senior Citizens Organization, Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Foundation, Holiday Home Tour and the Ute Pass Symphony Guild.
Smith’s involvement within the numerous and varied committees was noted as bringing the community closer together. “She truly is the most humble volunteer whose desire is to better the community where she has lived over the past 40 years.” said Jim Olsen, chairman of the Chamber.
SMALL AND LARGE NONPROFITS
This year, the Chamber is awarding a Large Nonprofit and Small Nonprofit, in respect to their financial budgets.
The 2018 Small Nonprofit award winner is Cruise Above the Clouds Car Club. For more than 27 years, they have planned and organized the annual car show in Woodland Park each September. The show is recognized as one of the best in the Pikes Peak region. Over the years, the clubs’ effort has distributed more than $320,000 to support other Teller County nonprofits. The economic impact is significant in Woodland Park and Teller County. “Thousands of visitors come to our region for this event,” said Chamber Board member Vera Egbert.
The Large Nonprofit of the Year is UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. Over the last year, the UCHealth system has brought significant improvements to the lives of people in Teller and Park counties, including using the latest telemedicine technology to reduce or eliminate long-term deficits caused by a stroke. As part of UCHealth, patients in the region now have access to UCHealth’s larger health care network, combining the strengths of the region’s best academic and community hospitals to provide greater depth of medical services. As a nonprofit health system, UCHealth, in fiscal year 2018, provided $854 million in community benefits across Colorado through programs, facilities, subsidies, research and more, including $359 million in uncompensated care.
EMPLOYEE
Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung is the recipient of the 2018 Employee Award. DeYoung has served with the Woodland Park Police Department for more than 8 years, with the last 4 years as the chief. In 2018, the police department set a record number of investigation of 1,639 cases, up from 1,596 in 2017. Under the leadership of Chief DeYoung, the 22 officers who make up his team responded to just short of an incredible 30,000 calls in 2018. His leadership skills were a key element of the success in handling such a large call volume. His officers and support staff know that his work ethic is remarkable. DeYoung leads by example. He is the first person to give credit to those on his staff. His highest priority is the public safety of the citizens of Woodland Park. “I feel strongly that his dependability, work ethic, and exemplary service to our city was clearly demonstrated in his contributions in 2018,” said City Manager Darrin Tangeman.
BUSINESS
Forest Ridge Senior Living is the recipient of the 2018 Business Award. Forest Ridge is a role model as a relatively new successful business in the community. Open for three years, Forest Ridge has become a major economic contributor in the community. Forest Ridge is locally owned and operated by the Bob and Lori Schleicher family. They bring valuable experience and a successful record of accomplishment in senior living. “Forest Ridge denotes what a true locally invested business means to our community economically,” said Barbara Asbury, Chamber Board member. “As we grow silver in our region, this resource gem serves an essential need for the community.”
WAGON BOSS
The Greater Woodland Park Chamber’s Wagon Boss is a person of ethical standards, integrity and a distinguished leader actively involved in their community. The 2018 Wagon Boss David Buttery is no exception.
One letter of recognition noted Buttery is the definition of integrity. “All who know David know his passion for those who currently serve or are veterans of our great nation. His commitment to the soldiers of Fort Carson has allowed the Woodland Park community to build a great working relationship with the base,” said 2013 Wagon Boss and Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy.
The list of Buttery’s accomplishments during his watch as city engineer and city manager is significant: a Memorial Park renovation; a commitment to making the dream of an Aquatic Center a reality; leading the community through the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires; and developing plans and building a new city maintenance garage.
“If you have never experienced David’s ‘Chamber tour,’ then you have missed out,” said Wagon Boss Tony Perry. “His willingness to drive around citizens, potential new business investors or residents, even the press, pointing out all the highlights and extolling the virtues and amenities of our beautiful mountain was an asset to our region.”