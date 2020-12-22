For Teller County Habitat for Humanity, receiving a $15,000 grant from the Woodland Park Business Relief Program was a bright spot in the time of COVID-19.
Habitat for Humanity is one of dozens of businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents who received grants through the Woodland Park Business Relief Fund.
“The funds kept us stable and we were able to start moving dirt on our Trailhead Townhomes,” said Keith Meier, Teller Habitat’s executive director.
The project is an 18-unit neighborhood build of 2-3 bedroom duplexes on Valley View Road in Woodland Park. The homes are designed for the city’s workforce, firefighters, teachers and police officers, for instance, 65% of whom commute to the city.
“The funds helped to get us through this period,” Meier said.
As well, with the relief funds, Habitat was able to hire Mindy Adleff as a part-time volunteer coordinator. “The funds came at the perfect time,” Meier said. “I appreciate what the city did for us.”
After several years of doing business in office on Valley View Road, the Habitat office is moving to the old Brazenhead building on U.S. 24.
A result of the Coronavirus Relief Fund initiated in May by Gov. Jared Polis, the Woodland Park Relief Program funds are distributed to the city through the Department of Local Affairs.
At CNL nail salon in Woodland Park, owned by Kevin Ntuyen, received a $5,000 grant from the fund. “I used the money to help pay the rent, which is $4,000 a month,” he said.
Closed for about six weeks due to the pandemic, beginning at the middle of March, CNL is currently restricted to just 25% of the shop’s capacity, which is three or four clients at a time. “Business in slow,” Ntuyen said. “But we are staying open.”
At My Sweet Escape bakery in Gold Hill Square North, Renee Taylor found a lifeline with the relief fund. Closed for seven weeks after the initial shutdown order in March, Taylor didn’t have much hope for the future of the bakery.
“The bills didn’t stop, the rent doesn’t stop ... the electricity, the phone,” Taylor said. “We even got charged for snow removal.”
In May, Taylor re-opened the bakery, working 12 hours a day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering curbside service. “On the fourth day, business started booming,” she said.
With bakery items and hamburgers, Taylor credits the variety of her menu for keeping customers coming.
But then she heard about the relief fund. “I didn’t think I’d qualify but I filled out the paperwork and lo and behold! I did quality,” she said. “I was shocked.”
The funds she received — $15,000 — have kept the bakery afloat. “With the coronavirus — and the fact that we survive by what we make in the summer, that money from the city is going to carry me through the winter,” she said.
By the end of this month, the city anticipated allocating $300,000 for small businesses, $100,000 for local nonprofit organizations and $100,000 for the resident program.
Brittany Meyers is managing the program, which concludes at the end of December.