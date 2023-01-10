Woodland Park entrepreneurs Lynn and George Jones recently opened their second shop in the downtown corridor.
With Zebz OutFooter, a retail store designed to outfit outdoorsy people with all the right stuff, the Joneses have covered the bases in Woodland Park.
Five years ago, after only a year in town, the couple opened Colorado GearLab to sell outdoor clothing and sporting equipment on consignment.
With the shop, the Joneses established their brand. Outdoor gear, recycled and new, and an ear tuned to the market, the brand is a hit in Woodland Park.
“It’s a matter of listening to our customers and what people were asking for and what they need,” Lynn said.
A quick tour of the inventory at Zebz reveals the Joneses’ reply to what people are asking for: running shoes; hiking and snow boots; socks; belts; backpacks; bottles for hot and cold liquids; wearable GPS Garmins; and Woodland Park shirts, for instance. And stickers of various kinds.
Among the brands featured at Zebz are Solomon, Keen, Merrell, Arcade, Darn Tough, Kavu and Cotopaxi.
The Joneses have added clever touches to the shop, such as the bench made of artistic snowboards, to enhance the experience of trying on a pair of shoes. If the footwear doesn’t fit, the Joneses can probably find a fix. “We are starting to do a lot of special orders,” Lynn said.
To jazz up the coffee or tea cup or soda can, Zebz carries Puffin Drinkwear jackets.
Energized by the new enterprise, Lynn uses the word “fun” to describe some of the inventory as well as the store’s name. “The first part is named for Zebulon Pike, but we thought the ‘z’ (on the end of Zebz) was a little bit more fun,” she said.
While Zeb Pike was an explorer and adventurer, he never summited Pikes Peak.
The Joneses did, however. “As part of our preparation for opening the store, George and I hiked to the summit of Pikes Peak on Labor Day,” she said.
For Lynn, the trek up the peak was a matter of research and experience. “That was really important to me, because at GearLab people would come in for maps, asked about hiking Pikes Peak,” she said.
As far as the “outfooter,” part of the name, Lynn credits George for the idea. “We know people always say ‘outfitter,’ but we needed a short name, something peppy,” she said.
The couple provides part-time work for 10 employees, some high-school students, some retirees. “We have an incredible mix of employees,” Lynn said.
The employees can switch between shops and, for the customers, the rewards program works in both shops.
Along with the clever ideas, Zebz’s location adds to the marketing interest. “People come in and want to see the building, want to see what we did with it,” George said.
Built in 1960, the building resembles a log cabin, outside and inside. Former location of Travel Trek, The Cellar Door and Alpine Firearms, the building carries a trademark of downtown tradition.
The Joneses purchased the building from the long-time owner, Ellen Carrick, who with her late husband, Tom Carrick, fulfilled the travel needs of the residents for decades.