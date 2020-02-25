Editor’s note: This article is the latest installment of The Courier’s ongoing series about businesses in Woodland Park.
New businesses continue to bring lifeblood to Woodland Park. Spotlighted here are Family Care Center, My Life Unleashed and LockTech Services at The Lock Shop.
Family Care Center
Founded with a mission of providing support to veterans and military families, Family Care Center recently opened an office in Woodland Park.
“Members of the military are cautious about reaching out,” said Doug Weeks, LSW, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. “But when they are ready we understand what they’re dealing with.”
Many of today’s veterans face issues of isolation, depression and anxiety. “Some veterans who deal with anxiety may have difficulty with wanting to leave their home,” said Weeks, a resident of Teller County.
In a time when 22 veterans a day kill themselves, Weeks hopes to help veterans cope with the negative emotions. “That statistic we’ve had for quite awhile and it’s a piece we can talk about,” he said. “One of the things about living up here is that it’s easy to isolate yourself; we know that.”
Weeks considers the Center to be a potential spark for veterans who tend to isolate. “If we’re in their neighborhood, so to speak, there’s a likely chance we can get them to come in,” he said. “We definitely wouldn’t if they had to go down to the Springs.”
A veteran may seek help when trauma re-ignites during a specific event at home and off the battlefield. “It might require them to take a pause or it may open up some things they’ve been able to compartmentalize for a while,” Weeks said. “When that happens there is the potential for a floodgate of all those emotions.”
The company’s founder, Charles Weber, a psychiatrist with the Behavioral Health clinic at Fort Carson, opened the first office in 2016 in Colorado Springs and now has several branches there.
Carlos Urias is a veteran and the company’s director of business development. “When veterans talk to Doug they are talking to somebody who understands their culture,” he said. “It’s a critical rapport.”
For information, call 540-2146.
My Life Unleashed
Business partners in My Life Unleashed, Lisa Lima and Eric Rice use their skills to train or modify canine behavior.
With her 15-year background, Lima specializes providing animal-assisted therapy and training service, therapy and emotional-support dogs.
“My niche is training service dogs for people with psychiatric disabilities, anxiety, depression,” she said. “We get a lot of therapy dogs that we train to go into hospitals, nursing homes and schools, for instance.”
A licensed social worker, Lima is qualified to approve qualifications for a person with a disability to take the service dog into public places. “I teach service dogs the basics, taking the owner through crowds, for instance,” she said.
Rice specializes in working with aggressive dogs who often react out of fear.
“Between the two of us we really complement each other,” Lima said.
Along with specialized training, the two offer group, obedience, puppy and trick classes. But some dog owners bring their pets in for good citizen training. “It’s actually a thing,” Lima said, laughing. “We teach a dog to become a positive member of the community, a skill that is certified by the American Kennel Club.”
But most of the clients bring their dogs in for obedience training. “Because everybody can use an obedient dog,” Lima said.
During a recent reporter’s visit, Rice was working with an Australian shepherd that remains muzzled and on a leash, to stop the dog from biting. “He has an interesting background,” Rice said. “Somebody adopted him as a puppy and didn’t really do anything with him and didn’t treat him very well.”
Eventually, a family friend took the dog. “She loved and cared for him but didn’t do any training,” Rice said. “So out of nowhere, he started showing some pretty bad behavior.”
After the dog bit the owner’s friend in the face, the woman brought the dog to Rice. “I’m doing some pretty serious rehab but he’ll never really be trusted again.”
However, with intervention by Rice, the dog can be returned to the owner. “She can learn to manage him and give him a good life,” Rice said.
My Life Unleashed is at 213 Aspen Garden Way, Unit 3, in Woodland Park. For information, call 626-3090 or visit mylifeunleashed.biz.
Locktech Services at the Lock Shop
A business considered crucial for those who lock themselves out of their cars, homes, office, etc., LockTech Services at The Lock Shop serves needs.
Colin Foran bought the business five years ago from Wayne Stewart, who was a familiar figure around these parts, as he responded to emergency calls all over Teller and western El Paso counties.
Today, it’s Foran who might pop up anywhere, the lock guy to the rescue. “If you lose your keys to the car I can make them from nothing,” he said. “It saves you from going to the dealer.”
The reactions of those who have locked themselves out of their cars vary, from crazy mad to happy. “If they left their keys in the car, they somehow think it’s my fault,” he said. “Or they’re out there freezing in the cold and they’re 100% grateful when I show up.”
A locksmith for 15 years, Foran is definitely equipped to do business in the 21st century as he makes keys for homes secured by computer systems. “I make fancy smart keys,” he said.
As a result, Foran added “LockTech Services” to the name of the business that opened in 1974. Foran is the third owner. “There are a lot of changes — you constantly have to be learning,” he said.
More than just opening doors, Foran also makes new locks for houses that have gone into foreclosure. “That was bigger when the market was rough,” he said. “I also do safe work — repair and refurbishing.”
For the former mechanic, the business model is ideal. “I like tinkering, so locksmithing seemed to go hand-in-hand,” he said. “It’s like taking a puzzle apart and putting it back together. I was very inquisitive about it.”
In addition to locking and unlocking, Foran expanded his business theme to include artistry and crafting. “I have to be in the shop so rather than just sit here twiddling my thumbs, I started making knives,” he said. “And I do leather goods, wallets and holsters.”
Foran grew up in Woodland Park, went to grade school at Ute Pass Elementary, and middle and high school in Manitou Springs. “It’s neat being able to serve the community I grew up in,” he said.
And despite all the advanced types of locks and smart entries, Foran is still the lock guy. “I’m a pretty big necessity; people don’t realize how necessary the locksmith is,” he said.
To accommodate the extras, Foran moved from east U.S. Hwy. 24 to Gold Hill North. For information, call 687-5018.