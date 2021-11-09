The Woodland Park City Council interrupted its Nov. 4 budget work session for a shorter-than-usual regular council meeting. It then resumed the work session and planned another for Nov. 9.
City Manager Michael Lawson said he wants to put the 2022 budget ordinance on initial posting on the Nov. 18 council meeting agenda.
Grace Johnson, city communications and marketing coordinator, presented the Fall 2021 Citizens Academy graduates. These 25 community members completed seven class sessions — 21 hours — during which they learned about the city’s systems and departments and how everything works.
Johnson said the academy had 60 applicants, but it is limited to only 25 students.
“We are planning to offer two academies next year, one in the spring and one in the fall,” she said. “We’re also planning to create other learning opportunities that won’t require a seven-week commitment.”
Shawn Marie Nielsen applied for a seat on the Woodland Park Planning Commission but since she didn’t attend the meeting, her appointment was put on hold.
Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Colorado Department of Transportation for Multimodal Transportation Options Funding. This is a 50/50 grant with a city match of $524,307, which is available in the 410-transportation-capital fund.
The agreement was tabled from the Oct. 21 meeting to give Planning Director Sally Riley time to find answers to a list of questions. She met with CDOT officials, who encouraged the city to take the money, which would be used to install sidewalks and update Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian access.
The work must be completed by June 2023, which, considering the city’s short construction season, doesn’t give the city much time to hire an design engineer, a surveyor, order and receive construction materials and complete the work.
Some council members said they were worried that the city would have to pay back CDOT’s share of the grant if the work isn’t completed on time.
Riley assured council that if the city completed the design and survey phase, CDOT would reimburse half the cost whether the rest of the work is completed or not.
She added that the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has other pots of money that can be used to complete these projects. Utilities Director Kip Wiley said the designs would not expire.
Despite these reassurances, Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri voted against the accepting the funding.
Council also approved a Hotel Restaurant Liquor License for Thai Good Eats at 104-102 E. Midland Ave.
Suzanne Core, who serves on the Woodland Park Farmers Market Committee, thanked the city for 31 years of help making the market a success. “People don’t say thank you often enough,” she said.
Core also introduced Sara Swart, the organization’s new market manager.
“As it was everywhere, 2020 was a hard year for the market,” Swart said. “2021 was a rebuilding year. We had 45 vendors, but our goal is 60. … I’m excited to build up next year.”
She said vendors sold $271,000 in products and the market collected about $11,000 in city sales taxes. There will be an indoor farmers market on Nov. 20 at Ute Pass Cultural Center.
City resident Kitty Walker took Councilman Rusty Neal to task for voting against the entire supplemental appropriation request at the Oct. 18 meeting because council removed the $12,000 vaccine incentive. “That was inappropriate,” she said.
Councilwoman Catherine Nakai announced the Woodland Park Main Street Program committee is taking a pause to reconsider its position with the city.
Discussion on the program continued when the budget work session reconvened. Neal said he wanted to give the program $7,000 to cover a short fall from last year when council cut its funding to $5,000.
“It’s my understanding that the committee basically wants nothing to do with us and is not requesting funds,” Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said. “I think this is a slippery and cowardly slope but, if they want money, they can come to us and ask for it.”
Councilwoman Kellie Case said she believes in the Main Street Program, and she hopes this pause will turn into a start-over.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga suggested that city vendor fees should be put into a pool that can be used for competitive grants when local nonprofits request funding.
During the first part of the budget work session, Zuluaga asked that the finance department consider using the debt-service savings account to pay off the Memorial Park renovation loan early. The funds were set aside to pay off a portion of the Woodland Aquatic Center bonds in 2025.
Using them to pay off the park loan will save the city thousands of dollars in interest fees, which can then be used to pay off the aquatic center bond issue ahead of schedule. Lawson said he would investigate Zuluaga’s suggestion.
Alfieri and Zuluaga also asked that the city increase its vehicle maintenance budget rather than buying four new police response vehicles. They each said it’s cheaper to maintain a vehicle than it is to replace it.
LaBarre said police vehicles are used harder than personal vehicles and need to be replaced more often.
When Wiley said replacing the older vehicles was a “health and safety issue,” Alfieri said that’s “what officials always say when they want to spend taxpayer money.”
“I know you (Wiley) are fiscally responsible,” Alfieri said. “I’m sorry you had to fall back on ‘health and safety.’”
Interim Police Chief Steve Hasler suggested a compromise: don’t increase the maintenance budget, which won’t help, considering how shorthanded the maintenance department is, buy the four new police cars, sell off six police vehicles that don’t meet current standards and needs, and sell off the four older vehicles that are being replaced when the new vehicles eventually arrive. With current supply chain issues, the wait could be considerable, he said.
Most council members said they agreed with his suggestions. This would still leave the city with a backlog of older vehicles to replace.