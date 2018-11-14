Woodland Park — one of just four cities to catch the eye of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade — is getting noticed.
With funding from OEDIT to the nonprofit Community Builders, the City, along with Main Street, has stepped up plans to add some pizzazz to downtown businesses.
The effort is titled “Placemaking,” which is a collective focus on what makes a downtown click, with residents and tourists.
At the risk of being redundant, this plan is different from others that have been attempted over the years. “We have had many different planning efforts with volunteer groups working to help vitalize our downtown,” said Sally Riley, the city’s planner. “Yet there hasn’t been a consistent approach.”
A webinar hosted by Community Builders and the Department of Local Affairs Oct. 22 at City Council chambers was intended to speed things up a bit. “We have many challenges, including the highway, the turnover of businesses, climate and sidewalk gaps,”
Riley said. “We needed an organization that could come from outside help pull us together to create this common vision for a more vital and economically sound downtown.”
Jobs follow people, said Bud Tymczyszyn, who represents Community Builders, speaking remotely on the webinar. “And people go to communities that are great places that have the ability to attract talented employees.”
As example, Tymczyszyn cited Buena Vista and Leadville, home to the CKS kayaking store and Melanzana, whose employees make outdoor wear.
But to attract companies like those, a great downtown is comfortable (with easy access to parking), has social amenities, and a strong identity. “This one is super important — are the people authentic and unique to the community?” he said. “For tourists, does it feel like Woodland Park when you are there?”
Among the locations that distinguish Woodland Park’s downtown are Quinn and Antler alleys. “For the parking areas there we want to help the back doors (to businesses) become more inviting,” Riley said, speaking after the webinar.
When it comes to improving downtown, what about the seven acres of prime vacant properties in the heart of downtown, asked Darlene Jensen, Main Street’s coordinator. At least 30,000 vehicles a day travel through Woodland Park, she added.
“Would you be looking for any suggestions there in this process of community placemaking?” Jensen also asked.
Seven empty acres downtown is rare, Tymczyszyn said. “I see a huge opportunity — most communities with a major highway through it would just kill to have space downtown to be able to focus on,” he added.
Developing the DDA land, Woodland Station, is vital to the vision. “You want to make sure you are building what you want because you want to create a space that is more walkable,” he said.
However, he declined to offer ideas. “We wouldn’t be doing it justice if we focused on this project,” he said. “But I do think it could key you up for some community involvement.”
Tymczyszyn cautioned the group to ease up on highway worries. “Every community has something like the highway — a huge issue that is something you want to tackle in the long run but you don’t want to let the highway overshadow everything else for your downtown,” he said.
To help the newly-formed leadership team, the public is invited to a workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in City Council chambers.