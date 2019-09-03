There’s a lot to be excited about this season if you’re a Woodland Park High School soccer player, coach or fan.
The Panthers posted their first winning season (8-7) since 2010 last fall and return a solid core of starters and role players.
Former head coach Andrew Pappadakis returns in the role he manned for 11 seasons prior to stepping away following the 2013 season.
“I am so glad to have Andy back,” said Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam. “I think he’ll be great for the program and great for the kids.”
Pappadakis is a master tactician who stresses the importance of controlling possession, primarily by improving technical skills and first touch.
“The idea is we’re attack-minded, but whether we have the quality to be a force in the attack remains to be seen,” Pappadakis said. “We’re a growth mindset this year. We’re going to play soccer well. We are going to measure our success against our previous quality performance.
“If we leave a game having played well. Having shown abilities. Having shown skill sets and combinations that we did in the last game, win or lose, we succeed.”
The Panthers line up for their first match of the season Saturday at 10 a.m. against Pueblo East at Dutch Clark Stadium.
“The dynamics we’re working on as a team is working a lot better with how we’re playing on the field,” said senior defender Oliver Lampton-Adkins. “I want our team to get the hang of that positional play, moving the ball around and getting a feel for that. Once we get the feel for that we can work toward winning.”
Greg Pappadakis, the coach’s son, is a four-year starter. He is the top returning goal scorer from a year ago, with 11. He last played for his father with the Corinthians club soccer team.
“My dad has a new approach and he definitely has a plan for us,” said Greg, a defensive midfielder. “He’s not trying to be as forceful with his coaching plan and it seems to be having a positive effect on all of us. It would be great with this new mindset if we win enough games to go into playoffs, but at this point it’s not a focus of mine or anyone else.”
Senior DJ Pedroza, also a four-year starter, is a center back. He said that Woodland Park teams he previously played for were less skill-oriented.
“In the past, it was if you can kick a ball you can play,” Pedroza said. “Now we’re actually learning soccer. I’m not here to win or lose. I’m just here to play some good soccer and have fun my last year.”
Another expected key contributor is senior midfielder Nick Nijkamp.
“Our strength will be in the center of the field,” he said. “First off we have to focus on the smaller goals and if we accomplish those the winning will follow and good things will start to come in the season.”
The Panthers play in the Class 4A Metro League, which includes five-time defending conference champion The Classical Academy, one of the state’s elite programs. The Titans move to the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference in 2020.
Nijkamp said it’s not necessarily fun playing TCA — the 2016 state champions — but he and his teammates love the challenge.
“You never want to get demolished, but you can watch how they play and learn something from it.”
Woodland Park hosts TCA Oct. 8.