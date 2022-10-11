WOODLAND PARK • The evening of Oct. 4 was Senior Night for the Woodland Park High School Panther Boys Soccer team.
This year’s seniors have played a major part in building a championship culture while laying the foundation for big goals and future success.
The seniors honored were Adam Lanucha, Kyeden Marsh, Chase Steel, Kaden Wedhoff, Aaron Stewart and Josiah Newton.
We wish them the best of luck as they carry on the attitude of “Whatever It Takes” into their lives after high school.
In the opening game, the Junior Varsity boys notched a major win, defeating Widefield High School 7-1. The Man of the Match was Aaron Stewart. These young men have made huge strides and will be the future in the years to come for the Panthers.
In the Varsity match, the boys jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead over Widefield with a goal by Myles Wiley. In the second half, the boys scored two more goals, one by Caden Howard and another by Kestrel Lehmann. The boys notched the win with a 3-1 final score. The Man of the Match for the Varsity was Noah Magestrelli, providing a solid game as goalkeeper.
The boys have home games at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 13 at WPHS. Tuesday, they square off against Atlas Prep, while Thursday is a huge rivalry game as they take on Manitou Springs.
Get out and support these young men as they come to the end of the 2022 campaign.