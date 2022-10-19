WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park High School Panthers Boys’ Soccer team defeated the Mustangs from Manitou Springs High School in an overtime thriller, 1-0.
The Oct. 13 win completed the Panthers' fall sweep over Manitou High School.
The game was an epic back-and-forth battle, which ended scoreless at the end of regulation play.
In the 7th minute of overtime, sophomore Joe Johnson scored the game-winner off a corner kick from junior Caden Howard.
The Panthers are still in contention for a playoff berth with one game to go, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at WPHS, facing off against Salida.
The Men of the Match against Manitou were Joe Johnson and freshman goalkeeper Noah Magestrelli with the shutout.