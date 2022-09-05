COLORADO SPRINGS • The Woodland Park High School Panthers boys soccer team kicked off the 2022 season Aug. 30 with a 3-2 loss to Sand Creek High School.
The team lost a back and forth battle with the Scorpions. Panther goals were scored by Ryder James and Kyeden Marsh, and the Varsity Man of the Match was Myles Wiley.
Back in action on Sept. 1, the boys took a loss to Falcon High School, 3-0.
The Panthers’ junior varsity boys soccer team began it fall campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sand Creek on Aug. 30. Scoring the game-winner was Logam Schwanke, and the JV Man of the Match was Harrier Lehmann.