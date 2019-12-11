With three returning starters, the Woodland Park boys’ basketball team is hoping to make a strong run this winter that will result in a postseason appearance.
“I think we have a great shot,” said senior guard Joey Babin, a three-year letterman. “We have seven seniors this year and four juniors and it seems like we have all kinds of guys who lead us in scoring on any night.”
Senior Markus Eiselein took up the mantle of the Panthers’ leading scorer in the season opener against Pueblo County by scoring 15 points in a 51-48 loss. Eiselein was the second-leading on the team last season with 14.5 points per game.
“Based on the connection we have with each other we’re all brothers,” Eiselein said. “We all love each other and we all respect each other.”
The loss to Pueblo County was a learning moment for Eiselein and his teammates. The Panthers trailed by 15 points at halftime but battled back to take a 5-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.
“We were all playing for ourselves in the first half,” Eiselein said. “We came together in the second half and started playing for each other and the results were great. If we can do that every night we will be successful.”
The third Panthers returning starter is junior Bryson Cox, a three-year lettermen. The power forward had just one point against County, but was a beast in the paint. Cox is one of four team captains, along with Eiselein and seniors Chris Riley and Hunter Peel.
“We always have to come out and play hard,” said Cox, who was second on the team in rebounding last season with five per game.
For the first time in five seasons the Panthers are playing without Skye Ciccarelli bringing the ball up court. The four-year starter graduated in June after starting all 92 games in his Woodland Park career and scoring a school-record 1,566 points. Ciccarelli is now a high jumper at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“Everybody has to move on and it was Skye’s turn,” Cox said.
Ciccarelli’s two younger brothers are both on varsity this season; junior Tyger and freshman Sonny. The younger Ciccarelli scored five points (a 3-pointer and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line) in his prep debut against Pueblo County.
Tyger played seven games on varsity last season, averaging less than a point a game.
John Paul Geniesse is in his sixth season as coach of the team. The Panthers were 19-47 the previous three seasons, an improvement from Geniesse’s first two when the team was 1-45.
The Panthers will play three games in the Steamboat Springs Tournament beginning Thursday, and then host Pueblo Central Dec. 17 to close out the month of December.
They open Class 4A Metro League play on Jan. 4 at Sierra and then play a non-league game at Discovery Canyon on Jan. 7. Geniesse started Discovery Canyon’s program from scratch in 2007 and was there for seven seasons.
Woodland Park last made the postseason in the 2007-08 season and the Panthers last won a postseason game in the 2006-07 season.