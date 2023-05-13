The Woodland Park School District Board of Education has opposed an attack on capitalism by Colorado’s largest teachers’ union.

The board passed a resolution in support of economic freedom and the United States Constitution. Board director Cassie Kimbrell introduced the resolution in response to the Colorado Education Association’s recent decision to reject capitalism as an economic system.

The resolution passed unanimously. In a rare display of solidarity, the audience cheered the board’s decision, with some attendees rising for a standing ovation to demonstrate their support.

Last month, the CEA issued a statement taking aim at capitalism, suggesting that it “inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources."

The WPSD rejected what it described as an “abhorrent proposition” and the underlying message it conveys.

Each individual board member expressed their support of capitalism while criticizing what they called the teacher’s union's Marxist agenda. Board vice president David Illingworth II shared that he was in a state of shock when he learned of the CEA’s doctrine.

“They can call it what they want. Communism is what it is when the rubber meets the road," said Illingworth. "They can keep it as long as they keep it out of Woodland Park."

Board director Mick Bates similarly expressed his disappointment with the CEA’s decision.

“All too often we see that the very people that capitalism has taken to the top are the very people that want to shut the gate behind themselves and limit it for others,” said Bates.

Board President David Rusterholtz echoed the sentiments of his peers, decrying both the silent and overt instruction of socialist ideas in schools. He pointed to freedoms like liberty and capitalism as the twins for keeping the American Dream alive.

“Not any kind of system is perfect," Rusterholtz said. "But … I believe we live in the greatest country in the world because of liberty and the tool [of the] capitalistic idea."