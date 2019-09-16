In a 3-2 vote last week, the Woodland Park Board of Adjustment upheld the city planning department’s approval of the Village at Tamarac, a 53-unit development of manufactured modular “small homes” proposed by Pete LaBarre, Eric Smith and Mark Weaver.
“We have to respect the code; even though it’s crummy, it’s what we got and it’s what the community and the city of Woodland Park voted to accept,” said Louis Ramon, board chairman, who voted to approve the project, along with Lois DeVaux and Larry Larsen.
“I don’t think anyone here is in favor of (the Village at Tamarac development) for the location. It might fit somewhere but not there,” said DeVaux.
Board members Randy Carlson and Jerry Smith, however, balked at sticking to the zoning code, which allows manufactured homes to be classified as single or multi-family residential suburban.
Carlson questioned the notion that the homes would be affordable while comparing the project to a trailer park.
Charged with finding errors in the planning department’s approval, the board spent more than six hours deliberating at the Sept. 11 meeting only to agree that the development is a permitted use. The meeting was a result of an appeal by an opposition group led by Maria Sinel.
The room was packed with members of the opposition group. Among their objections were the notion of affordability, non-compatibility with the comprehensive plan, being unsuitable to current zoning, traffic concerns and speculation over reduced property values.
Sally Riley, director of the planning department, took the heat from the crowd for her approval of the project. She defended the department’s decision as the only legal option, according to the law established by the citizen-approved municipal code.
Eric Smith represented the developers, and, at times, took issue with Sinel’s comparison of the development with LaBarre’s Woodland Village Mobile Home Park. Sinel backed up her claim with photos of trash around the mobile home park.
“If I didn’t believe we weren’t going to deliver a high-quality project, I wouldn’t be part of it,” Smith said. “Affordability is different for everyone and the marketability of this project is our risk. If it doesn’t work, we’re at risk. We have a lot to lose.”
Two Woodland Park Police Officers were present throughout the meeting but were not called for crowd control.