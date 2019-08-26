The proposed Village at Tamarac development cleared another hurdle when the Woodland Park Board of Adjustment voted 3-1 to affirm the city planning department approval for 53 modular homes on 6.67 acres.
The affirmation, which came at the Aug. 19 BOA meeting, came with a condition — that the developers increase the space between the homes from the developers’ proposal of 12 feet to 16 feet from foundation to foundation, with a one-foot eave on each side.
Board Chairman Louis Roman was the sole dissenting vote, while Randy Carlson, Kerri Kilgore and Larry Larsen voted in favor.
Developers Pete LaBarre, Eric Smith and Mark Weaver have faced searing opposition to the project.
During the meeting, which topped five hours, the board considered an appeal filed by Paul Neal, on behalf of Dawn Neal, Brooke and Karolyn Smith and Carol Molden. Paul Neal noted the group’s objections to the planning department’s prior approval including the distance between homes, inadequate guest and handicap parking, lack of a second access in case of emergency, and inadequate front-lot line setback.
Woodland Park Planning Director Sally Riley countered each point, with references to code. City Planner Lor Pellegrino flipped through pages of municipal code to keep the board on track.
Neighbors who live near the site on Tamarac Parkway packed the council chambers and several stated their objections from the podium. Most were concerned about the possibility of their property values being diminished. Some compared the development to a trailer park. At times, a few in the audience booed Riley, which eventually led to three Woodland Park police officers arriving at the meeting to keep the peace.
LaBarre emphasized the legality of the planning department’s approval. “All of these codes had citizen input at the time,” he said. “And they were approved by city council. And to say that these codes just fell out of the air and nobody had any input is fallacious.”