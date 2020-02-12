Woodland Park boys’ basketball coach John Paul Geniesse is a self-proclaimed “eternal optimist.” That’s why he believes his team is capable of making a late-season playoff push.
“This season isn’t over for us,” Geniesse said. “We’re trying to build some positive momentum these last two weeks and see what happens.”
Despite their record (3-14, 2-8 in the Class 4A Metro League) Geniesse’s Panthers still have a viable shot at the postseason heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. With six games remaining, the right combination of three, four or five wins will likely put the Panthers in the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years.
“The next two weeks are massive,” Geniesse said. “We can control our own destiny, and that’s all you can ask for. But we have to take it one at a time.”
The Panthers were 62nd in the critical RPI standings as of press time. The top 48 teams qualify for the playoffs. Five of the Panthers’ six remaining opponents are ahead of them in the RPI – Harrison (No. 7), The Classical Academy (12), Widefield (19), Cañon City (38) and Elizabeth (44).
“At this point in the season you’re playing your own state tournament game every night,” Geniesse said. “It’s survive and advance.”
Geniesse believes his team could be 9-7 if it made a few more put-backs, free throws and defensive stops. The Panthers have lost six games by six or fewer points.
“We were in every one of those games,” Geniesse said.
On Jan. 31, Woodland Park defeated Sierra, 34-30, marking its first victory over the Stallions in 13 years (Jan. 12, 2007) while ending a 24-game losing streak. The Panthers won the game with its top scorer, Markus Eiselein (16.2 points per game), who was under the weather.
Among Woodland Park’s other top players this season are senior Joey Babin (10.9 ppg), freshman guard Sonny Ciccarelli (6.0 ppg) and senior Vaughn Rea (7.8 ppg, 4.6 rebounds per game).
The Woodland Park girls also have a chance to make the postseason for the first time in two decades. Heading into action this week, the Panthers (5-12, 3-7) were No. 53 in the RPI standings.
Panthers’ coach Craig Macari has gotten strong play this season from several girls. Senior Sarah Iskra leads the team in scoring (13.2 ppg), followed by seniors Dakotah Simonis (8.1 ppg), Delaney Battin (6.4 ppg, 6.1 rebounds per game) and Jada Boddy (4.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg), junior Kassidy Cargill (6.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg), and freshman Bella Slocum (4.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
Woodland Park girls must win at least three games to have a shot at making the playoffs.