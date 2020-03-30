In an effort to get on a more competitive level, the Woodland Park High School boys and girls basketball teams will be moving down from Class 4A to the 3A for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 cycles.
The Colorado High School Activities Association granted Woodland Park’s request to change classes after reviewing its case. The school cited dwindling enrollment numbers (there are about 750 students at WPHS) as one of the main reasons for wanting to move down.
“This should give us a better chance to compete,” Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam said. “We are currently one of the smaller schools in 4A, if not the smallest.”
Neither Panthers’ team has qualified for the postseason in more than a decade. And according to MaxPreps, neither team has had a winning record since the website began recording stats beginning with the 2006-07 season.
Woodland Park has played in the 4A Metro League since at least the mid-2000s. That conference has produced several state-championship boys’ teams, including Sierra and Lewis-Palmer, as well as many other teams that have made deep postseason runs.
This past season, The Classical Academy advanced to the Final Four, but its run to a state title was cut short when CHSAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s no doubt, when you look at 4A, the Metro League is one of the toughest conferences in the state,” said Woodland Park boys’ basketball coach John Paul Geniesse. “Programs like Harrison, Widefield and Sierra have been great forever. And with the run TCA had this year, that only gives the Metro League even more credibility.”
The Woodland Park boys were 4-19 last season, while the Panthers’ girls were 6-17.
Woodland Park teams will be joining a Tri-Peaks League that is loaded with talent. The St. Mary’s girls were the favorites to win the state title this season. The Pirates were 24-1 when the season was canceled. They were the two-time defending state champions.
Other Tri-Peaks League girls teams that are traditionally strong include Colorado Springs Christian School, Vanguard, Manitou Springs, Salida and Lamar.
The Tri-Peaks League is just as competitive and strong on the boys side. Vanguard made the state finals in 2019 and lost in the Elite Eight this season. CSCS has won several state titles in the last two decades.
“Enrollment drives everything and I think it will be good to be in a conference with schools more our size,” Geniesse said. “The Tri-Peaks League is very good. Every night is going to be a battle. It’s going to be really hard.”
Geniesse has experience coaching in Tri-Peaks League. He started the Discovery Canyon program from scratch in 2007. The Thunder was a member of the Tri-Peaks League for three seasons.
“I love the district tournament aspect of the Tri-Peaks League,” Geniesse said. “It gives teams an opportunity to get into the playoffs who may not have had a great regular season.”
Current Discovery Canyon boys’ coach Paul Campbell previously was the helm of both TCA teams when that school was in the Tri-Peaks League.
“The Tri-Peaks League is a very good 3A conference,” Campbell said. “We didn’t have any easy games when I coached there. I think Woodland Park will be able to compete, but they’re not doing themselves any favors by going from the Metro League to the Tri-Peaks League.”