Woodland Park-based Peak Swim Team has qualified three more swimmers to the Silver State Championships.
Levi Kruper-Peck, Caiden Haag and Kensley Pekron will compete amongst 11-12-year-old swimmers at the statewide competition, to be held March 6-8 at the University of Denver.
Kruper-Peck, a Woodland Park Middle School student, qualified in 11 of the 11-12 boys’ events over the course of the season: 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 50 Back, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Fly and 100 Fly. “It feels good to meet my goals,” said Kruper-Peck.
Haag qualified in the boys’ 100 Fly, 50 Fly and 50 Breast.
Pekron will compete against the 11-12-year-old girls in the 200 free, 50 Free, 100 Free, 500 Free, 50 Breast and 50 Back. “I love this team. It’s the coaches. It’s a family. Every day, we all get better and we have fun,” said Pekron.
Coached by Rusty Bernstein and Jess Cargill, Peak Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming and skills development program for swimmers age 6 through high school. For information, visit TeamUnify.com/copst.