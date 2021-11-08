From designing and maintaining infrastructure networks for the federal government to providing education and careers for youth in rural communities, Abacus Solutions Group is innovative and diverse.
Headquartered in Woodland Park, Abacus has infrastructure contracts with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the Army and Air Force, some of them classified.
“We have sophisticated high-level engineers who design and do the architecture, the real building of these complicated networks,” said Scott Albertson, the company’s president and a retired Navy captain.
In addition to the government contracts, Abacus specializes in medical information technology. “We have provided practitioners, nurses, doctors, dietitians, Abacus employees who work for the federal government,” Albertson said.
For the Department of Homeland Security or the Air Force, Abacus conducts environmental studies for remediation projects. “For instance, if a building is in construction or about to be demolished, Abacus environmental impact statements are crucial,” Albertson said. “We look for asbestos, for instance.”
With offices in 50 locations, including Woodland Park and San Antonio, the number of Abacus employees fluctuates between 160 and 200, depending on contracts with the federal government. “Most government contracts are for three to five years,” Albertson said.
Of the 160 employees as of this writing, 53 are veterans.
Abacus Solutions Group is among the companies owned by America’s veterans who were disabled while serving in the military. “I was a fighter pilot, and that takes a toll on your body,” Albertson said. “We try to hire as many veterans as we can.”
The company participates in the Hiring for Heroes and Transition Assistance programs, each designed to help veterans prepare for civilian life. “We go to the bases and talk to people about what’s out there, things they need to be aware of during the transition into the civilian world,” he said. “We send our human resource recruitment people to help guide the transition. These are things we don’t get paid for but are what we just do.”
Along with government work, Abacus provides career paths for students in rural communities such as Florence, Colo. “We set up a site in Florence — it’s a facility that we own. and it supports the IT network,” Albertson said. “We wanted to bring higher-skilled and higher-paying jobs to the rural community of Florence.”
As a result, Abacus helped establish a curriculum at the nearby community colleges that provides a career path for students. “We told them what we need in order to hire people from the area so that when students graduate, they would have the training they need, including security clearance, and a job,” Albertson said.
In just four years, the program has yielded results for several students who now work for Abacus in Florence. “These are kids who grew up in Florence whom we identified, helped them through high school and also helped them pay for the community college,” he said. “We can do work in Florence for 40% less than we can in Denver. So, we can pay them more and give them a better lifestyle in Florence.”
Abacus has also initiated programs for students in rural communities in Illinois and Arizona. “If Woodland Park were ever to become interested in this program and want it, this is something we can do,” Albertson said. “It takes community buy-in. We want to help rural communities and don’t want to see them die.”
To further the work in rural communities, Abacus founded a nonprofit organization, EC2Works, which donates to nonprofits in other countries, Mexico and Africa, among them, addition to areas in the United States. In Woodland Park, Abacus has donated to Jr. Achievement, the American Legion, two Little League baseball teams and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
“Our goal is to do as much good as possible, because there are things we can do that we’re going to see a lot of benefits from,” he said. “We’re trying to give as much back to rural Colorado that we can.”