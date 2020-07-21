Abandoned and unsure of whether or not to trust humans, Rollo, the Norwegian Elkhound found happiness in the home of Vince and Rachel Scarlata in Woodland Park.
While Rollo’s history before finding the Scarlatas is unknown, the dog first showed up at the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide.
“Somebody actually adopted Rollo from TCRAS but didn’t like him and returned him,” said Vince Scarlata. “That’s amazing because he’s such a great dog.”
But the Scarlatas had a different view of the five-year-old Rollo when they met the dog at the TCRAS booth at the Woodland Park Farmers Market. In a kind of love-at-first-sight, the three formed a bond right there at the market and eventually, with all the details taken care of, Rollo had a new home. But, for some reason, Rollo spurned his good fortune.
“He ran away,” Scarlata said. “We found him on a lost dogs website, picked him up and he never ran away again. He had learned his lesson.”
Scarlata, who has written four children’s books about animals he or his family has saved, had found the inspiration for a new story. The children’s book is titled: “Hey, I’m a Norwegian Elkhound: (and) This is My Story as Told by Rollo.”
The book is available for $9.99 on Amazon.