Fluid. That’s the operative word that can be used to describe the ever-changing high school sports world in Colorado.
“This is the craziest time I’ve ever had as an AD,” Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam said. “It took me a year to build the schedules for our teams, now I have to redo them. Quickly.”
Woodland Park has 16 boys and girls sports. Six of them typically take place in the fall — girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys golf, softball, and boys and girls cross country.
Last week, the Colorado High School Activities Association decided to move boys soccer and girls volleyball to the spring as it reshuffled the sports calendar due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The governing body also shortened seasons and cut the number of contests. CHSAA also put limits on the number of participants in a regular season cross-country meet to 50.
“How’s that going to work?” Roskam said. “You can’t even host a meet and make it cost efficient with only 50 runners. That’s just seven teams of seven runners.”
CHSAA is allowing 75 runners at regionals and 100 at the state meet for each classification.
“That doesn’t add up,” Roskam said. “You have 20 teams at state with seven runners on a team for 140 runners. You’d have to cut it down to five runners on a team, or have fewer teams.”
Roskam and his coaches are scrambling to revamp their schedules. The number of games a team can play in each sport has been reduced by 33% in most cases. The softball season, for example, has been cut from 23 games to 16. The Panthers will now open their season Thursday at Florence, and will host Coronado in their home opener Aug. 18 at Woodland Park Middle School.
Roskam is also the head coach of the school’s football team. Football has been moved to “Season C” under the new CHSAA calendar and will begin on Feb. 22. The number of games for Class 2A has been downsized from nine to seven.
Woodland Park will open its season March 5 at Berthoud in a non-league affair. The Panthers will host Arvada on March 12, and then begin play in the 2A Tri-Peaks League the following week on the road at Lamar.
The number of playoff teams for football has been cut from 16 to eight. The winners of each of the seven conferences will receive automatic postseason bids, with the final spot being determined by the RPI. Qualifying teams and seeds will be selected based on the RPI, CHSAA seeding index, coaches poll and MaxPreps.
“We will have to win our conference to make the playoffs,” Roskam said. “It will be tough, but we can do it. The biggest thing is that we still get a chance at postseason play.”
Roskam questioned the team’s ability to practice in snowy spring conditions. “We can’t exactly take it inside a gym; a football field is 300 feet long by 160 feet wide. It will be interesting to see what happens.”
Season C will also include girls volleyball and boys soccer. The biggest change in the season structure will be a large reduction in post-season qualifiers.
Volleyball is going to a single-elimination postseason bracket, which has been reduced from 12 to eight teams.
The postseason field for boys soccer will be cut in half for 4A and 5A from 32 to 16 teams. Woodland Park plays at the 4A level in soccer.
Wrestling is also undergoing major changes with the brackets for the state tournament being reduced from 16 to eight in each weight division. That means there will be only two qualifiers in each regional for each weight class as opposed to four.
Season D, which includes baseball, girls soccer, and boys and girls track, will not end until June 26, a month after Woodland Park seniors are set to graduate.