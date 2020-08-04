An artist whose portfolio proclaims her versatility with a variety of paints and subjects, Pegi Ballenger is flexible. Best known for her pastel illustrations of children’s books, Ballenger often collaborates with the writer Vince Scarlata. Both are Woodland Park residents.
Scarlata writes children’s books about the bonds between a child and a pet. A few years ago he decided to write about his daughter’s pet iguana and turned to Ballenger for the artwork.
“I had never drawn a reptile before,” Ballenger said. “But I have a friend who has an iguana.”
With photos and an eagle eye, Ballenger fulfilled Scarlata’s request to illustrate “Leemor, Angela’s Iguana” about a pet lizard in the family household. Their partnership was born.
“Vince sends me the texts and I do the layout for his books,” she said.
Ballenger’s most recent collaboration with Scarlata is ”Hey, I’m a Norwegian Elkhound and this is my story (as Told by Rollo).” The book was featured in the July 22 edition of The Courier.
To prepare for the final copy of her artwork, Ballenger draws the subject animal with pencil, sketches she keeps as part of her portfolio.
For the book “Kat’s Magic Bubble,” by Jeff Lower, written from the point of view of a father whose young daughter is dying, Ballenger created images from the father’s imagination.
“He made up stories to tell her while she was in the hospital,” Ballenger said. “While she was in the magic bubble she could visit all these places.”
With her illustrations, Ballenger intends to convey a message. “I love to read and I hope the illustrations help kids want to be readers,” she said. “I think reading is so wonderful — it opens up your world.”
Ballenger, who has a degree in fine art from Tulane University in New Orleans, taught classes at the former Seven Arrows Gallery and the Peak Peak Pastel Society. She has shown her work, landscapes and portraits, in the Eichman Gallery at Park State Bank & Trust.
Next up for Ballenger is painting the illustrations for a book written by her husband, Ray Parry, on The Book of Revelation in the New Testament.