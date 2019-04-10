A discovery book of Paris for children ages 6 to 10 titled “Katelyn, Ellie, and Ryan go to Paris” was launched March 20 in Colorado Springs from Mountainbrook Press.
The illustrated 32-page book tells the story of three American children who go to Paris with their dad. While he is in business meetings, the children crisscross Paris to see the sights and learn about the stories behind them.
The book contains some 28 full-page art works by Woodland Park resident Lois Rosio Sprague, a native of Glen Ellyn, Ill. She studied at the American Academy of art in Chicago, where she received two degrees in fine art and graphic art. Relocating to the mountains of Colorado, Sprague’s work includes large scale portraits and murals. She has gained a reputation for her portraiture, which makes her warm, sensitive approach and bold, colorful style increasingly sought after.
Sprague successfully portrays people from all walks of life, cultures and ages. She has been highlighted in numerous exhibits and galleries, and has been showcased at national conventions performing live art. Her diverse talents also include children’s book illustrations. Sprague won a book award in 2013 for her illustrations in the children’s book “The Sandal Artist.”
Author Lars B. Dunberg is originally from Sweden and has spent his life working in and visiting 88 countries in the world. Often, he has told stories of his travels to his grandchildren and that gave him the idea to write this children’s book. Dunberg has lived in Colorado Springs for 27 years.
The first 250 copies purchased will be signed by the author and the artist. The book can be ordered from mountainbrook.com/Paris for $18.95.
For more information, contact Dunberg at 660-7640 or via mail at: Lars Dunberg, Mountainbrook Press, P.O. Box 50890 Colorado Springs, CO 80949.