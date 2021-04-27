Leader of the city’s Art Walk in downtown Woodland Park, artist Gayle Gross is opening Reserve Our Gallery next month in the Woodland Professional Building.
A showcase for local artists, the gallery features the creativity of the owner.
Cabinets of beetle-kill pine, chandeliers re-purposed as the base of wood-topped tables, the designs are key components of the gallery. With her eye for artistry and beauty in the discarded, Gross peruses auctions scouting for objects to transform.
Over the years, Gross compiled a list of artists and artisans whom she reached on speed dial when designing her gallery of exhibitors.
To date, the artists include Hilary LaBarre, who serves the city as interim mayor, who agreed to display her fashion-themed art; while Lois Sprague opted to show her works, many of them portraits of her family and friends.
Sprague painted the giant mural “The Story of Us” on the side of the Ute Pass Cultural Center as well as a smaller one on a wall at Church of the Nazarene.
The gallery’s collection of artists and potters is diverse and includes Amy Spring, a muralist whose specialty is trees. Springs shares exhibit space with Denise Nelson, landscape photographer of trees and flowers. “They will complement each other,” Gross said.
Many of the featured artists’ names will be familiar to area residents: Lenore Hotchkiss, whose artistry is mixed media; Vera Egbert, who handcrafts jewelry; and April Stark, who paints with vibrant colors of watercolor, acrylic or oil. Colorado Gear Lab featured Stark’s work in a recent Sunday Art Walk.
Other artists include Diane Vulcan, Amanda Hurley and watercolorist Karen Standridge, who exhibits her works at Gallery 113 in Colorado Springs in addition to venues around the U.S., Europe and South America.
At nearly 1,400 square feet, Reserve Our Gallery is a multi-faceted venue that features the exhibits, an area for artists’ receptions and a wall reserved for the works of art teachers. One of them, Stacia Ray Adamson, a teacher at Woodland Park High School, is dedicating her space in May for the WPHS Senior Art Show.
The gallery has long been the goal of Gross, who currently displays her works, including acrylics, 3-D relief and surrealism, at Gallery 113. At Reserve, she is dedicating some space for her studio.
As the gallery owner, Gross charges the artists to display their works but takes no commission for their sales. Reserve Our Gallery hours will be from noon to 4 daily, beginning May 1. Along with the new venture, Gross intends to continue leading the art walks which will begin at the gallery at 11 a.m. and proceed through town on the last Sunday of the month.