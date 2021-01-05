An artist, quilter, volunteer and adventurer, Aline Joy Goodchild is one of Woodland Park’s most recognized residents whose presence lends character to the city.
For more than 25 years, Goodwill has made the rounds of the city in her signature battery-powered wheelchair with its mountain-bike tires and headlights.
Goodchild, 64, moved to Woodland Park in 1996, two years after suffering a tethered spinal cord in a car accident in her hometown of Lakewood. For a long time, two years at least, she self-isolated in her log cabin.
“I had real bad social anxiety after the accident, the adjustment and the anger about why did this happen to me,” she said. “I found other ways to get that out of my system and to be OK.”
Five years ago, Goodchild discovered a latent artistic talent after taking lessons from Rita Randolph of the Mountain Artists. “I just ran with it, fell in love with it and been doing it ever since,” she said.
She has shown her work at Mueller State Park and in a one-woman showing at the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club. In September, her works in watercolors, pastels and oils were on display in the Eichman Gallery at Park State Bank & Trust.
Inspired by nature, birds, flowers, mountains and trees, Goodchild sets up her easel in places that catch her eye. Her favorite places to paint are around the Lions Club and Manitou Lake, arriving at both in her wheelchair via the Centennial Trail along North Colorado 67.
She also likes to fish in Manitou Lake. “I go to the lake in my chair, with my pole, my license and my dog,” she said. The dog is a pet, not a service dog.
Recently she has begun sharing her artistry with members of the senior citizens club.
“When gathered with Aline to make gourd birdhouses, angel ornaments, leather wampum pouches, or whatever fun craft she designs, all enjoy her expertise and upbeat personality as she guides us through our projects,” said Rose Banzhaf, the club’s director.
Several years ago, Goodchild helped the Teller Senior Coalition win a $25,000 grant from the Christopher Reeve Foundation for a bus that would accommodate disabled passengers. “Representatives flew out from New York and I was interviewed on my deck,” she said. “I told them what the chair prevented me from doing and how hard it was socially.”
Every Christmas for the past several years, she has made dinner for the Woodland Park Police Department. This year she cooked a ham and her specialty, spicy-hot mac and cheese, along with blueberry cobbler and chocolate chip cookies. “I try to thank them maybe every two months,” she said. “They’ve helped me cross the street and I’ve had a great friendship with the police department over the years.”
In turn, the department posted a thank-you to Goodchild on its Facebook page last week.
A member of Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church for the past 27 years, Goodchild helps organize the church’s Giving Tree at Christmas.
It’s payback for a gift.
“When I was in a hospital bed in my living room in a body cast, the choir came and sang carols and brought me a blanket; I just wept” she said. “It just gave me hope in that scary time in my life and I wanted to make it good for others. I still get emotional about it.”
Goodchild’s own good deeds are mostly behind the scenes. “It’s just giving back for me — I can’t sit here and suck oxygen and not give back,” she said.