Forty years after designing his first home in Woodland Park, David Langley has a distinctive imprint on the architecture of the city as well as the region.
“I had an opportunity to add my creative touch to a professional product — and nobody stopped me,” he said. “So I got to establish a reputation and maintain it.”
Langley’s legacy is in many of the familiar sites in Woodland Park: The Courier office building, Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, the former Curves building (now Colorado Gear Lab), Keller Williams real estate and Sonic Drive-In.
Over time, Langley added architectural contractors Linda Allred and Keith Donley to the business. ”I do the design and Linda or Keith, or other contractors, do the production,” he said. “I do a substantial amount of the structural engineering.”
Langley and Allred designed the Highland Center at the intersection of U.S. 24 and South Colorado Highway 67 in Divide.
In 1983, Langley contributed his architectural touch to the shopping center that now is home to Banana Belt Liquors. “It was all about having a good site plan for a commercial piece when U.S. 24 was nothing more than a newly-paved two lane road,” he said.
But the core of Langley’s work is in the 1,500 homes he designed in Teller County. “People who come here wanting the small-town atmosphere, not only embrace that, but actually contribute to it,” he said. “So we’ve had so much growth in the time I’ve been here. And it’s been a good thing.”
To build his architectural legacy, Langley began with the Colorado contemporary style, passive solar, open floor plan and the clerestory model, split-roof line and high windows. “You can see hundreds of them around town,” he said. An example of his clerestory work is the Log Haven subdivision.
By the 1990s, Langley had adopted the mountain lodge look. “That set the tone for the next 20 years,” he said.
And in the last few years, he embraced the mountain contemporary style of architecture. “Clients of all ages are asking for it,” he said. “I’m keeping up on the cutting edge of creativity as opposed to getting old.”
After all, Langley said, at the peak of his career, Frank Lloyd Wright was 74 when he designed the famous Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania. “That gives me six more years,” Langley said.
Langley’s designs swept all of the award categories for three years when Woodland Park was part of the annual Colorado Springs Parade of Homes.
“We have set a good level of design character to this community,” he said. “I think it’s great we’re still here. We have repeat clients from the beginning, which is awesome.”
Among his most recent works is the new drive-through portion of Vectra Bank. Coming up is the design for AJ’s Pizzeria’s new location in the former Pizza Hut building in downtown Woodland Park.
With nary a thought of going off into the sunset, Langley has work Fremont, Adams, El Paso, Douglas, Park and Teller counties. “But this is home, my focus of work,” he said of Woodland Park.