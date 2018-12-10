Months of budget meetings paid off for the Woodland Park City Council as the final 2019 budget was approved without complaint or even comment.
At Thursday’s meeting, councilmembers gave unanimous approval to the establishment of a Lodging Tax Fund and a Conservation Trust Fund, the final supplemental appropriations to the 2018 budget and funding appropriations to the 2019 budget.
The General Fund budgeted revenue for 2019 was set at $11.035 million and the expenditures were set at $10.8 million. The Lodging Tax Fund will start with $208,600, which was transferred in from the General Fund. The Conservation Trust Fund will start with $83,100, including $60,900 to be transferred to the Culture and Recreation Fund.
For about a year, Woodland Park High School Junior Bianca Bryant has been trying to get council approval for her Girl Scouts’ Gold Award plan to install a dog park in the city. She finally earned unanimous approval for the Golden Meadows Dog Park at Meadow Wood Sports Complex.
The Golden Meadows Dog Park will cover about half an acre and will have two sections, one for small dogs and another for big dogs. The original plan called for installing the park in the Fountain Creek Greenway. In its new location, the park will not be centrally located but there are no near neighbors and there is no creek nearby.
Councilmembers thanked Bryant for her patience and hard work. Most also said the complex is the perfect location for the dog park. With this approval, Bryant can begin fundraising. Mayor Neil Levy and several councilmembers said they would help.
Park State Bank & Trust has already pledged $2,500 a year for 10 years to help with maintenance. City Manager Darrin Tangeman and Utilities/Public Works Director Kip Wiley both said the city’s share of maintaining the dog park will be, at most, $1,700 a year. The Parks Department already maintains the rest of the complex.
Pat Hyslop said Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will begin a campaign to encourage people to pick up after their pets.
Brian Potts, program manager at Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, said the new Joint Land Use Study is available online at www.ppacg.org/military. The study is a two-year effort to learn how local communities work with military facilities and to develop tools, such as mapping, that will improve relationships.
“Mostly, people are just curious,” he said. “They want information.”
Council also approved three utility easements on Valley View Drive before voting to cancel the next regular meeting.
Since this was the last meeting of 2018, they used to opportunity to offer a variety of holiday wishes and thank city staff and hundreds of volunteers for their hard work in 2018.
“It’s been a difficult year,” Levy said. “There were a lot of things we don’t normally face but we’re all here standing.”
On a personal note, he added: “I’ve got to do a better job. I’ll try to provide better leadership. I’m not a resolution guy but I promise to do better.”
He also thanked the city staff for running things for 10 months while the city searched for a new city manager.
The next meeting will be Jan. 3. There will be a Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting Thursday.