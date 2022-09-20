Students in the elementary schools in Woodland Park and Divide were treated to a history lesson this month on the origins of the American Flag.
The lesson was part of a a celebration of Constitution Citizens Day, Sept. 17.
A function of the American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post 1980, the ceremonies are a reminder for students at Columbine, Gateway and Summit that Sept. 17 is a day to think about the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
To energize the ceremonies, the legion members contribute new flags to the schools.
The U.S. flag is the result of a bill passed by the first Congress in 1777 to design the flag. “The flag had 13 stripes, red and white, for the 13 colonies who declared independence from England,” said Larry Ingram, a Navy veteran and member of the American Legion.
“The original flag had five stars to represent each state in our nation.”
In 1787, during the Constitutional Convention, delegates signed the Constitution, which established the government of the United States. “All of the states got to have their star on the flag,” Ingram said.
The star on the top right-hand side is for Delaware, the first state to sign, while the bottom left-hand star represents Hawaii, which joined the union in 1959, Ingram said.
Ingram added that Colorado became a state in 1876, 100 years after America had become a nation.
Known as the Centennial State, Colorado was the 38th state to join the union.
Known as “Old Glory,” the American flag was flown when George Washington accepted the surrender of British troops at Georgetown in 1781. “And we became an independent nation,” Ingram said.
“’Old Glory’ flew when Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders charged up San Juan Hill during the Spanish American War of 1898.”
The flag flew when the Marines took Iwo Jima in 1945, Ingram said. “’Old Glory’ was carried by the Civil Right protestors as they marched from Selma to Birmingham in the 1960s,” Ingram said.
The flag represents freedom and all Americans including those who died in the fight to keep the country a free nation, he said. “An example of that is the 13 heroes who died during the evacuation of Afghanistan (in August 2021). Their families will receive ‘Old Glory.’”
Women from the American Legion Auxiliary read a tribute to the Pledge of Allegiance, explaining the meaning of each line.
After the ceremonies, members of the American Legion distributed stickers of the American flag to the students.