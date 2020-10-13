Despite the limitations of the current pandemic, the American Legion honors Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with a barbecue at Shining Mountain Golf Club.
With two designated seatings — at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — of 175 people and tables socially-distanced, the event will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while honoring those who served America in times of war and conflict.
The barbecue is free for Teller County veterans, active duty military, reservists and members of the National Guard and their families. There is no requirement for membership in any group.
“For many Teller County veterans, this dinner is one of the few times they will come out and socialize and be honored. We wanted to continue this tradition in a responsible way,” said American Legion Post 1980 Commander Dan Williams. “Many of our veterans are older and while we did not want our annual event to cause any harm to them or their families, it was important for us to do something for them. It’s a balance.”
In a break with tradition, the meal will be catered rather than prepared by Legion members and their families.
The veterans’ tribute is a 30-year American Legion tradition in Woodland Park. For reservations at either time call 719-394-6299.