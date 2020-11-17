The event may have been scaled down from previous years, but American Legion Post 1980 paid tribute to Teller County veterans Nov. 11. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the legion held two events, lunch and dinner at Shining Mountain Golf Club.
The events were pre-approved by Teller County Public Health, which mandated masks and social distancing.
At both events, veterans were invited to stand up and receive recognition for their service on the battlegrounds of America’s wars. A special guest at the luncheon was 91 year-old Al Pickup, who served in World War II.
Master of ceremonies Dan Williams, Legion commander, highlighted the need to track the lives of area veterans.
“There are 41,000 veterans living on the streets of the nation,” he said. “Veterans are very proud; they don’t ask for help. But we’re not going to give up.”
In October, members of the Legion, the VFW, law enforcement and other community leaders held a memorial ceremony for Winston Randolph Hodges, 78, a veteran who died while experiencing homelessness in Teller County.
In addition to the work of the Legion, the Women’s Auxiliary supports 100 children at Christmas and provides support services for families of veterans, said Anita Wilson, president of the auxiliary.
Williams concluded the ceremony with a lighting of the candle at the table set for one, a symbol of those who gave their lives fighting for America.