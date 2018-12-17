The Woodland Park Planning Commission finished its year Thursday with a recommendation of approval of a final plat for another subdivision in the 197.7-acre Top of Paradise.
The new 7-acre, 9-home subdivision to be called Highlands in Paradise will extend Majestic Parkway beyond its traffic circle with a private road to be called Highlands Court.
The biggest bone of contention for some commissioners, especially Jerry Penland who voted against the proposal, was the private-road designation. Commission Chair Jon DeVaux opened the conversation about public versus private roads by asking developer Mark McNab “Why?”
McNab said the homeowner’s association wants full control of the subdivision.
“That doesn’t make sense,” Penland said. “Other HOAs don’t have private roads.”
McNab answered that having a private road makes sense to “this HOA.”
“As a homeowner, I wouldn’t want responsibility (for road maintenance),” Penland said.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said the road is being constructed to meet or exceed the city’s standards and that the HOA could dedicate the road to the city at a later date.
While McNab said there are no plans at this time to make Highlands in Paradise a gated community, that is something that could happen in the future. In the meantime, residents and the HOA can post private road signs to keep out nonresidents.
DeVaux pointed out that by keeping the road private the police department will respond to calls but will not patrol the subdivision. If it becomes a gated community, provision will have to be made for access by emergency vehicles.
Keeping the road private comes at a cost in maintenance fees and higher property taxes.
According to public testimony from two neighbors, there could be another, less tangible, cost.
Claudia Miller said the Top of Paradise communities are noted for their congeniality and camaraderie. The consensus among her neighbors is that new subdivision should be part of the existing community.
“We’ll be putting up with all the construction traffic and they’ll be using our streets to access their properties,” she said, adding, “This is the most picturesque part of the neighborhood and it’s being cut off from its neighbors.”
Her other concerns were about construction traffic. She asked that vendors use Majestic Parkway and Thunder Ridge Drive equally to minimize damage and cautioned that many of these construction trucks drive too fast through the area.
City engineer Ben Schmitt said the city will monitor the streets for damage and encouraged neighbors to report damage to the city and speeders to the police department. The developer is responsible for repairing any damage to existing streets caused by the development.
Bill Miller asked who would enforce the residents’ privacy. He also pointed out that some of these homes will be second homes that will only be occupied for half a year.
“Many things are changing but those changes are in urban areas, not in our rural area,” he said, referring to private and gated communities.
McNab, who is also developing the area along Locklin Way, said there is no access through the new neighborhood to anything beyond, including Pike National Forest.
“We left Locklin public purposely so people can access the forest,” he said. “It isn’t advantageous to the public to use that road (Highlands Court).”
This final plat will go to council Jan. 3.
City Planning Director Sally Riley reported that improvement projects between January and November 2018 are being valued at $61 million and that the city sold 41 single family water taps.
Because of an increase in variance cases in 2018, the city’s Board of Adjustment has asked if amending the city’s zoning codes wouldn’t be a better strategy than increasing numbers of variances.
The commission adjourned into a work session to discuss the matter.