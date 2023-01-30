A local accounting business with a long history in Woodland Park, Kelley & Chulick recently joined the national firm RMW Accounting, a subsidiary of TaxFyle, an internet accounting service.

Since 2015, when Samantha and Scott Kelley purchased the company from the late Rick Chulick, then called Chulick and Kozleski, business has doubled in size.

“As a result, we have decided to split the firm into two divisions,” said Samantha Kelley, in a letter to her clients.

The compliance division, which will become part of RMW Accounting, consists of once-a-year tax-return preparation, standard tax planning, quarterly bookkeeping and standard accounting services.

“We feel this is the best course of action to best serve our valued clients,” Kelley said.

Kelley attributes the acquisition to the dynamics and trends of businesses nationwide. “We’ve had a very hard time with staffing and capacity,” she said. “With this acquisition, we no longer have a capacity problem.”

Founded in August 2015, RMW Accounting has a mission to provide professional and quality expertise for their clients, Kelley writes in the letter. “With more than 100,000 returns filed, and 4,000 licensed professionals, they’ve started realizing their goal of building a presence across the nation.”

Along with the national presence, however, Kelley & Chulick remains local. “We can continue to offer amazing customer service and technical competence with a quicker turnaround time,” she said.

As accounting services evolve over time, Kelley & Chulick adds a level of expertise to RMW. “There have been so many changes in the last few years that we’ve had to become expert in many government programs along with the Great Resignation, staffing challenges and inflation,” Kelley said. “We’ve watched fellow business owners struggle but we’ve also watched so many thrive.”

Kelley says there will be no change in the local staff. “Scott and I are staying on with RMW accounting to run the firm the same way we always have, with integrity and a deep love of our community,” she said in the letter to clients. “I want to assure you that Kelley & Chulick remains Kelley & Chulick, with the added benefit of bringing more capacity and resources such as thousands of tax preparers at our disposal.”

Samantha Kelley is a board member of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Faithful Hearts Equine Learning Center and Cub Scout Pack 20.

Ruth Chulick, who for several years led the firm with her late husband, added her praise for the company’s new direction. “Samantha has continued the tradition of unparalleled service to our clients. I’m very happy and proud of how Kelley & Chulick has grown, and I believe this transition is another great step in its evolution,” she said.

Separately, Kelley initiated the advisory division of Kelley & Chulick, which is SoCar Advisors.

“With the Advisory division, consisting of clients with a more forward-thinking mindset, we can help with everything from business development to financial planning,” she said. “Rest assured that it will be very much business as usual and not much will change as this transition occurs.”