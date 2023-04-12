The Woodland Park City Council has decided to accept applications for the empty seat vacated by former councilmember David Ott, but it took two separate motions before they agreed on a path forward.

Woodland Park Deputy City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq advised councilmembers on the options before them to replace Ott. First, they could select a qualified individual and make a motion to appoint them. Second, they could open up the application process, interview applicants and then appoint someone. Thirdly, they could bring the matter to an election.

Finally, they could do nothing and see how things go with the six of them. Whomever is appointed would then have to face the next election in April 2024, making the election option less desirable.

Councilmember Robert Zuluaga made a motion to appoint Don Dezellem, a Woodland Park resident and member of the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, and it was seconded by Councilmember Frank Connors. However, the motion failed by a vote of four to two, with Mayor Hilary LaBarre, Mayor Pro-tem Kellie Case, Councilmember Rusty Neal and Councilmember Catherine Nakai all voting no.

Next, Case made a motion in favor of an application process to unfold over a 30-day period. Neal seconded the motion, and it passed by a vote of five to one with Connors voting no.

Leclercq explained what comes next, saying the city will accept applications through April 27. During the May 4 city council meeting, councilmembers will hold interviews and can make their selection if they desire.

With only six members, council could fail to meet a majority vote in the appointment of a new member. In that case, they may call a special election, according to the charter. But they aren’t obligated to pursue that course of action and could also bring the matter back to the agenda, for example.

Zuluaga believes it does the city a disservice for them to not fill that position, and LaBarre agrees.

During the public comment segment of the meeting, Woodland Park resident Gene Harris addressed Ott’s recent departure amid a domicile change. He cited Ott’s comments to the Courier stating that he tried to find a loophole around residency but couldn’t identify one, causing him to resign.

For his part, Harris wants his council members to be full-time residents of Woodland Park. This way, citizens, voters and taxpayers can look at them face-to-face instead of on Zoom because they live elsewhere. Harris called it a disservice to citizens who “put you in those seats” to say you represent them but not be part of the community.

Separately, short-term rentals were on the agenda. City Council voted to approve Ordinance No. 1443 and extend a temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance, processing and approval of applications for all STR licenses to Dec. 31.

A motion was made, seconded and passed by a vote of five-to-one with Neal voting no. He would like to see a separate ordinance created to deal with the bad-apple STRs that they know are out there.

A few councilmembers and the city attorney plan to provide guidance on a path forward for removing the STR licenses that are violating safety and nuisance codes.