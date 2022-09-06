On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered U.S. defense initiatives to combat terrorism.
At the World Trade Center, 2,750 as a result of the two planes that slammed into the twin towers. That figure includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who were struggling to complete an evacuation of the buildings and save the office workers trapped on higher floors. At the Pentagon, 184 people were killed, including 64 people on American Airlines Flight 77 that struck the building. On United Airlines Flight 93, all 44 people aboard died when the plane crash-landed in Pennsylvania.
The American Legion Post 1980 of Woodland Park and VFW Post 6051 conduct a memorial ceremony at Lions Park in Woodland Park commemorating the efforts and sacrifices of the first responders who charged into these catastrophes, risking danger, in an attemp to save human lives and help the survivors.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.,Sunday, Sept. 11 at Lions Park. The public is welcome.