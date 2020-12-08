Because of Teller County’s COVID-19 case surge, the Dec. 2 Woodland Park City Council meeting was entirely virtual.
Council spent most of the rest of the meeting discussing the city’s 2021 budget. In most years, the next year’s budget is ready for final approval at the first regular meeting in December.
At the Nov. 19 meeting, council decided to delay budget approval until the city’s new councilwoman, Stephanie Alfieri, could be sworn in. This meant there would be a smaller chance of a tie vote but also delayed final budget approval to the Dec. 17 meeting.
Alfieri was sworn in at the Dec. 2 meeting.
Before deliberating on the budget ordinance, Mayor Val Carr brought up six suggestions for last-minute changes. Seeking consensus, he polled each council member on each suggestion. In almost every case, consensus meant a 4-3 split, with Carr and councilmembers Alfieri, Jim Pfaff, and Robert Zuluaga voting as a block.
The long discussion enabled city Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis to add the changes to the 2021 budget ordinances before they were approved later in the meeting by the same four council members.
The Downtown Development Authority budget was part of the second budget ordinance. The authority had asked for approval of $64,000 for improvements at Woodland Station but council reluctantly approved only $30,000. There were other minor cuts, as well.
Pfaff said his patience with the authority is wearing thin and that he wants to see a contract on the Woodland Station property within the first quarter of 2021. He and others have been advocating disbanding the authority since before they were elected in April.
Council also agreed to cut the Visitors Center budget from $42,800 to $20,000. The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce’s contract to run the center will expire Dec. 31. The city will send out requests for proposals to run the center next month.
Council was presented with a resolution cutting the city property tax mill levy from 16.249 mills to 15.75 mills. The resolution offered two choices, a temporary cut that can be rescinded by resolution and a permanent cut that can only be increased by votes.
Councilwoman Kellie Case urged others on council to choose a temporary cut. She said no one is opposed to cutting taxe,s but this is such a minimal cut and the future is so uncertain that now is not the time to make a permanent cut.
As one of his last comments before he resigns his position on Dec. 11, City Manager Darrin Tangeman asked council to choose the temporary cut. They can always make it bigger and permanent later when the city’s economic future is more certain, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre said she equates taxation with theft but that the mill levy shouldn’t be cut while the city is so focused on debt reduction.
Councilman Rusty Neal said this cut hadn’t been discussed. Carr said it was one of the six budget suggestions he presented earlier.
Neal also said there had been no cost/benefits studies before bringing the cut forward.
In the end, Carr, Pfaff, Alfieri and Zuluaga voted to approve the permanent cut.
The average savings for most property owners from a .499 mill levy reduction will be about $20 per year.
Council approved an emergency temporary moratorium on the application of definitions for recreational vehicle parks, along with trailers and recreational vehicles. An emergency ordinance is good for 90 days unless it is extended by a regular ordinance.
The new definitions, which includes a 180-day limit for living in RVs and camping trailers, were approved at the Nov. 19 meeting but it was later determined that the RV definitions could have unintended consequences for local campgrounds and RV Parks and the people who call them home.
Ivan Melhaff, owner of the Bristlecone Lodge and director of the Colorado Campground and Lodging Association, said no one on the city staff discussed the definitions with him or the other two local campground owners.
“Transience should be market driven,” he said. “If a family can live in an RV through a Woodland Park winter, they’re the kind of people we want. This just shows that you can throw out someone’s entire business model without notice or discussion.”
In approving this moratorium, council said they would likely take another look at the entire ordinance, which prohibits single-family projects in multifamily zones, adds definitions for housing types and makes all projects in multifamily zones conditional uses.
Pfaff said all zoning regulations should be repealed as unconstitutional takings of property rights.
However, when he asked LaBarre to work with him on getting rid of zoning, she said, “I don’t agree with getting rid of all zoning but it’s wrong to strip rights away from people who live in RVs.”
The moratorium was one of the few items on the agenda that was approved unanimously.
Another unanimous approval came when council voted to allow Assistant City Manager Michael Lawson to become the city’s acting city manager, starting Dec. 12.
The rest of the meeting was dedicated to saying goodbye to Tangeman. He thanked each member of the current council, past council members and several city officials and employees for all their hard work and for working with him. Council and city officials also had kind words and well-wishes for him.