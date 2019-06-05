For the founders of the Woodland Music Series, celebrating 15 years of concerts this year is a big deal. The three — Craig Harms, Ralph Rothstein and the late Bob Powell — began with a jazz festival. And within months, the founders had secured nonprofit status for the series.
Along the way, however, a majority of the board members decide to incorporate other styles of music into the series. As a result, the series includes classical, bluegrass and Big Band sounds. To enhance the community aspect of the series, the board presents The Nostalgics, a 50s-60s-style rock band, a concert in conjunction with Cruise Above the Clouds Car Show Sept. 14.
The concerts, on the second Saturday of the month, are free and held in the Midland Pavilion or the Ute Pass Cultural Center. “We raise $14,000 to $16,000 every year to support the series,” Rothstein said.
The series’ major sponsors are Shining Mountain Golf Club and IREA while the city of Woodland Park donates in-kind benefits, such as the use of the facilities and the cost of insurance.
The organization also relies on the annual golf tournament to fund expenses associated with hosting free concerts. This year’s tournament is June 10 at Shining Mountain.
The series begins with a concert by the Swing Factor, which is directed by Harms, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center — and preceded by cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. The next evening, Saturday, the Colorado College Festival Orchestra plays at 7 p.m. at the cultural center. Both concerts are free.
For information about the season, go to woodlandmusicseries.org.