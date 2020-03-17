In every athletic endeavor, there are those who do what seems to be the impossible. As I was in the Woodland Aquatic Center the other day, I wondered what those feats were in swimming.
Was it swimming the English Channel, the seven gold medals won by Mark Spitz at the 1972 summer Olympics in Munich or is it the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, with a total of 28 medals?
If we’re talking about Herculean swimming feats, it’s none of the above.
The website Nuffield Health lists the most impressive swims in history, starting with Chloe McCardell’s 78-mile, 42.5-hour swim through the Bahamas despite 12 jellyfish stings just 12 hours into her swim. That gave McCardell the world record for the longest unassisted open water swim. Then there’s Denoit Lecomte, who was the first to swim the Atlantic Ocean without a kickboard. He jumped in the ocean at Hyannis, Mass. and 73 days later was in Brittany, France. Other impressive swimming feats are the longest swim under ice with breath held and the first person to swim the 3,272 miles of the Amazon.
If you love swimming but are not on fire about setting a world record, you’re in luck because the Woodland Aquatic Center is available seven days a week and there are no jellyfish, no 30-foot waves and no sharks.
If you’re already swimming regularly, good for you. If you’ve been stuck in the contemplative stage about getting to the pool, here’s some motivation. Healthline.com lists some of the top benefits of swimming as a total body workout toning your muscles and building strength and endurance, while increasing your heart rate without stressing your body.
The cardiovascular benefits make your heart and lungs stronger and may even reduce your risk of premature death. Other studies have shown that swimming helps lower blood pressure and control blood sugar, which is great news for those with hypertension and diabetes.
Research has also demonstrated that swimming is an appropriate exercise for people with injuries, arthritis, asthma and multiple sclerosis. And it is considered safe for women during pregnancy (except for those who have complications) and can help manage stress and boost your mood. When you consider the fact that it also torches calories, the pool may be the best thing to hit the Ute Pass since sliced bread.
If you’re not motivated to jump into the water tomorrow, on an upcoming date to be announced, the WAC plans to host the 4th Annual Senior Event titled this year — “Dive into Health — a mini health fair for seniors.”
As in the previous three Senior See & Splash events, the first 50 seniors over 60 will get to swim for free compliments of The Golden Bridge Network and the Absolute Workout.
The bonus this year is a free mini-Health Fair with representatives from the local medical profession, physical therapy, chiropractic, fitness and massage therapists offering free testing, consultations and massages.
In addition, the WAC will be offering a river-walking class in the pool’s lazy river.
But wait! There’s more. How about a tour of the entire aquatic facility and a chance to win a gift basket? And — drum roll — free food and drink.
Stay tuned for communications on the date, which will be determined as soon as it is deemed safe to hold it.
If you want to catch-up on all the innovative programs being offered at the pool — like aquatic kickboxing, dive in movies, springboard diving classes, snow day specials and party room rentals — go to city-woodlandpark.org/wac.
Call for center hours: 687-5233.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Rehab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.