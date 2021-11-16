Dance classes, swim lessons, academic credits and a staff with experience and a go-go attitude, the Woodland Aquatic Center is an amenity that distinguishes the city of Woodland Park.
“For the population we have in the city and the county, in general, this facility is stunning,” said Brady Warner, who manages the center. “I don’t think there’s anywhere else in the country with a facility of this caliber, given our population base.”
Part of the city’s parks and recreation department, under the direction of Cindy Keating, WAC, as it’s known, offers physical education accreditation for swimming. “We’re partnering with the high school to offer credit for the lifeguard classes,” Warner said.
With the partnership, the school district provides the coach while Warner and assistant manager, Laine Wilberding, teach the class that begins in January.
“I grew up in aquatics, both of my parents were teachers who would run pools during the summers,” Warner said. “I’m an All-American swimmer and have been running pools now for 30 years.”
Wilberding, a 2019 graduate of Woodland Park High School, oversees operations, is the chief fix-it man, and in his spare time, teaches swimming.
“Laine is incredible with mechanical stuff, beyond his years,” Warner said. “With his ability to diagnose and work on our super high-end motor and heating system here, Laine is competent in just about everything we have.”
Despite having a state-of-the-art swimming pool in the city, Warner is facing some hurdles when it comes to the labor pool.
“My issue I have here is that we’re three generations removed from people who have swimming pools in this area,” he said. “So, there are generations of people who don’t know how to swim and aren’t familiar with pools.”
The generational lag presents challenges for the pool manager to hire lifeguards. “These kids haven’t been introduced to swimming unless they’re from somewhere else,” he said.
In the effort to hire lifeguards, Warner joked that he tried to recruit every teenager who walked in the door.
“Our challenge is to get people to feel confident enough to get through lifeguarding classes,” Warner said.
The problem is not unique to Woodland Park, said Keating, the director.
The pool has offered a lifeline for senior citizens, particularly, those who had not left their homes for months due to the pandemic shutdowns. After being open two days a week for adult exercise, the pool is now open from 5:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“People are really excited about the extended hours,” Warner said.
In addition to the aquatic center, the department intends to accommodate every interest in the community.
With Tim Galbraith as the sports coordinator, there will be a range of new opportunities. “We’re hoping to have kickball and soccer tournaments for adults,” he said.
In the meantime, the department has a basketball team for middle school students and continues to offer the hockey skills-and-drills classes during the winter.
For teenagers looking for a job, there are openings in the sports arena for referees. “We pay them and provide uniforms and training with our officials,” Galbraith said.
Sarah Minton, a recent college graduate from Bastrop, Texas, brings fresh ideas to the department. Along with designing websites and keeping programs in the public eye, Minton is charged with updating the 2022 Recreation Activity Guide. According to the results of a survey, the community wants more programs for teenagers and toddlers, Minton said.
For now, Minton is introducing free dance classes to include Latin Fusion and East Coast Swing, among the possibilities.
Due to the increasing number of COVID cases in Teller County, Minton plans to launch a combination of in-person and virtual programming.
“Maybe a cooking class in the comfort of your own home,” she said. “We’re trying to target the different populations, opening new territory.”
Keating is upbeat about the possibilities presented by the range of skills of the staff, which includes Nicole Evans at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
“The city and I are very fortunate to have such a talented team in the parks and recreation department,” Keating said. “Stay tuned because we have things coming up and moving forward.”
Next up is Winter Day in the Park from 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 3 in Memorial Park followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. that day.