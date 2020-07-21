The Woodland Aquatic Center is back in business after a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the first 24 hours beginning June 15, we had 156 reservations,” said Ryan Squires, manager of the aquatic center. “The excitement has been infectious as people thank us for opening.”
On a recent summer day, families were enjoying recreation time in the leisure pool while others were working out in the lap pool.
“The pools have been drained and we have added arrows to maintain six-foot social distancing,” said Cindy Keating, executive director of Woodland Park Parks and Recreation.
It’s been a cleaning frenzy around the aquatic center, where swimming these days is by reservation only.
“In the time in between each reservation, we clean the handrails on the ladders in the pools, the locker rooms, the showers and toilets,” Squires said.
Swimmers can stay up to 90 minutes per reservation.
For information about the new schedule for each of the center’s pools, call 719-686-6858 or visit city-woodlandpark.org/210/aquatic-center.