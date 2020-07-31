The death of a woman, whose body was found Friday along U.S. 24 in Ute Pass west of Colorado Springs, is considered a homicide, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The woman's name and age have not been released. Her body was discovered near Cascade after several calls were made to the Sheriff's Office early Friday asking deputies to check on her, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.
No information was immediately available about how the woman was killed or if there are suspects.
This is a developing story.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com