Krystal Lee, is lead to a van by representatives of the Teller County Sheriff’s Dept. after being sentenced at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek, Colorado, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The former Idaho nurse who scrubbed blood from the Woodland Park town house where Patrick Frazee fatally beat his fiancée Kelsey Berreth with a baseball bat was sentenced to 3 years in prison.