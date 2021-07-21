Victoria Quinn, 55, was arrested by Woodland Park Police Department and charged with procuring for prostitute, pimping of a child. She is being held in the Teller County jail with bail set at $10,000, cash only.
Woman arrested for pimping in Woodland Park
Pat Hill
Pikes Peak Courier Reporter
Pikes Peak Courier Reporter
