Wolves live in some of the harshest environments, and because of this their bodies are made to adapt to their surroundings.
Wolves can go a couple weeks without eating due to their low success rating when it comes to hunting. Wolves can also withstand some of the most frigid temperature. But how do they quench their thirst during the midwinter months, when there’s hardly any water? How do they maintain hydration? These questions started running through my mind recently, because if wolves can go periods without eating, does this also mean they can go without water?
In the midwinter months at northern latitudes, wolves drink very little to no water, yet the fat-free mass of most mature wolves is about 73% water. In an undocumented study conducted by R.O. Peterson, Peterson observed wolf packs for 50 days on Isle Royale in Michigan in the months of January and February. During that time, he observed wolves 160 times, but the wolves were only seen drinking water twice. Both of those times were after the heavy exertion of a moose chase. Peterson also conducted an observation in June 1996 of a lactating female wolf with two wolf pups inside a den at Ellesmere Island in northern Canada. The pups stayed inside the den and the water source for the female was located outside the den. During 77 hours of observation, the female was only observed drinking water for 413 seconds (6.88 minutes).
Dr. L. David Mech, who has studied wolves for over 27 years and founded the International Wolf Center in 1985, explains in his book: “Wolves: Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation,” except for thermoregulation (a process to maintain body heat), wolves obtain their maintenance water requirements from their prey, both from water in prey tissue and from water produced by the chemical oxidation of food. The primary ingredient of tissues (fresh meat) eaten by wolves mostly consist of water.
To put it in perspective, the organs of a freshly killed moose have the following water content: liver 72%; heart 80%; kidney 81%; lung 77%; muscle 78%.
Sometimes wolves do eat snow, during arctic winters, due to lack of fresh water, but this consumes a lot of energy. Snow consumption involves an energy cost due to melting snow and increasing the temperature of the resulting water to deep body temperatures. Wolves are subject to negative energy balance when the availability of prey is inadequate. When negative energy is prolonged, the energy cost of snow consumption could shorten the time to death by starvation. So, during periods of negative energy, snow consumption is suppressed to lengthen their survivability rate.
All in all, wolves are amazing creatures, that can adapt to their environment. Just like any animal, wolves would die without water, but their ability to conserve energy helps them go prolonged periods without the consumption of H2O. This helps especially when there is a lack of water resources like in the mid-winter months.
Mike Enriquez is an intern at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide. He is a student at Unity College, studying animal ccience with a Pre-Veterinarian Certificate. Mike’s end goal is to become a veterinarian and specialize in zoo medicine, to assist with the welfare of zoo animals/wildlife.