Bode Wolin, a graduating junior of Woodland Park High School, won the $1,000 scholarship from the Mountain Artists. The organization presented the award to Wolin May 15 at the high school awards night.

The award honors Wolin’s passion for theatrical lighting.

“When I put my heart & soul into the design of the lighting I create, I feel it furthers the connection of the actors and the audience,” Wolin said, in a release from the Mountain Artists, a nonprofit organization.

In the fall, Wolin plans to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango, majoring in Adventure Education and adding a minor in Technical Theatre, which includes lighting design.