FLORISSANT • Two Florissant Fire Protection District board members resigned last month.
Joe Kraudelt, a longtime board member, and Amanda Sutton, a member appointed in July by the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, both took their leave during an Aug. 24 board meeting held via Zoom.
Board President Starla Thompson, who was also appointed to the board by the commissioners in July, began the meeting by addressing concerns that the board is not responding to taxpayers and voters. She said the board will not field questions about former chief Mike Bailey, who was fired in April, or the recent firing of several FFPD volunteers by Acting Chief Erik Holt, as these are personnel matters. Those affected are entitled to appeal, she said.
During public comment, Mark Harter asked if the board had met with the volunteers, as had been previously discussed. Thompson said no, because there is a lot on their plate: “Amanda (Sutton) and Joe (Kraudelt) resigning, and hiring a new chief,” she said by way of explanation.
Jan Franke voiced concerns about transparency, stating that there have been either no minutes, or inaccurate minutes, of board meetings in the past few months. “We need accurate minutes; the minutes now are useless. We also need to see the financials as well,” she said.
Board member Jim McGovern gave a financial report stating the department’s year-to-date revenue is $400,000. He said expenses incurred to date were $368,196, and FFPD is over budget, a problem exacerbated by other expenditures, including back pay that was requested by and issued to Holt.
Rick Henderson commented that the payment was illegal. “The vote was two ayes, two abstained, and one nay,” he said. “According to SDA, the agency Thompson claims to follow, it didn’t pass,” he said.
Mary Capps said, “I am encouraged to hear you (the board members) support the selection of a permanent fire chief, as this will move our organization in a hopefully better direction — mending the disorganized, morale-desolating turmoil perpetuated by the temporary chief, Eric Holt. His Fort Carson background of demotion for lack of leadership skills is evident in the current state of affairs shouldered by our loyal volunteer firefighters.”
At about the four-hour mark of the meeting, the discussion turned to the topics of hiring a new chief and filling the board vacancies created by the resignations of Kraudelt and Sutton.
McGovern said the selection committee, which was himself, Sutton, Lake George Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter, and FFPD firefighter Jordan Moon, received input from the district residents regarding the qualifications and criteria for a new chief. Six applicants were confirmed, and another three were still waiting to be heard from, he said.
McGovern added he felt that board vacancies should be filled before a chief is hired. He said filling the board vacancies could be easily done, by pulling two names “out of a hat” based upon the remaining applicants that applied to and were vetted by the county commissioners.
Thompson asked for a motion and board member Justin Snare complied, stating the vetting of chief applicants and interviews take place for the selection of a new chief within two weeks. The motion was seconded by Thompson and passed 2-1, with McGovern opposed.
Regarding filling the board vacancies, Thompson said she wanted to call for new and additional applicants over the following three weeks, and then make a decision on filling the positions.