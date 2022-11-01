WOE is an acronym. Imagine getting a WOE (What On Earth) via text after you sent someone a picture of your dog waterskiing behind your boat. Acronyms can be fun but also confusing because WOE also stands for Working On Excellence, Way Of Eating, Wings Of Eagles, and ... Weekend Of Events.
For the sake of this column, my WOE acronym is the latter, Weekend of Events. I entered a Google search for “exciting weekend events happening in Teller County before the end of 2022” and one event was found. I realized the search was fairly specific so I dug deeper and found other activities but the one, Costume Cornhole hosted by the City of Woodland Park, was published in multiple locations, which gave it more traction.
This discovery encouraged me to add a letter to my acronym. WOE became WOES for Weekend Of Events Shared. One of the easiest ways to promote your activity is to share it. This can be done with posters, fliers, emails, and personal invites. The Chamber of Commerce in Woodland Park also has an online calendar. And, it is linked with the City’s website. When you’re ready, visit woodlandparkchamber.com and click on the tab for “News & Events.” You’ll see a link on the page for community calendar. Then, there is a button to submit an event.
Advertisements and articles in print also go online through a newspaper’s digital format. Just recently, a digital content manager from Sprecher Brewery in Wisconsin sent me an email to ask a few questions. Jared Corbett had seen a column in this paper from Aug. 3 that was titled, “Embracing A Black Cow.” He was working on a blog about the history of root beer floats for his company. Jared linked the Courier’s Teller Gives Back column to his blog. You can check it out here: sprecherbrewery.com/blogs/blog/how-to-fit-a-black-cow-in-a-mug.
There are a number of ways to promote your event and the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County has a media list you are welcome to have. Send an email or attend the next Nonprofit Cooperative Meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. The November training is on fundraising and sharing events will be included in the discussion. All are welcome.
Remember, your WOE is better when shared with others and yes, it becomes everybody’s WOE then.
Speaking of which, the Mountain Artists have a Holiday Show on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the UPCC (Ute Pass Cultural Center) and to make it a WOEEE (Weekend of Events, Enjoyment & Excitement) the next day is Artists Sunday so another event is happening at the UPCC. Hope to see you during the last weekend of November for the WOE.
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120, Woodland Park. She opened Reserve Our Gallery in May 2021. The Gallery hosts fundraisers for nonprofits and features 19 local artists. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902 to learn more about the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County.