Michael Sturdevant, with his wife, Stacey, had a grand opening of their historic Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, on March 7, to celebrate completing the major remodel of the eatery.
Ten days later they were temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus. The business reopened on April 19 for takeout and curbside pickup. Last week they opened their dining area.
Michael Sturdevant, a longtime chef and restaurant owner, said, “What we thought would be about a three- or four-week remodeling took three and a half to four months to complete.”
Built in 1945, the building was in major need of repairs. The inside was gutted in the remodel, with new flooring and kitchen equipment added. The outside of the building now has a fresh new look.
“This bar top was completely restored due to its historical significance,” he said. “It comes from an establishment that was once owned by famous boxer (Jack) Dempsey, who lived in Cripple Creek at one point. The bar-back piece is also an antique relic that was once owned by Dempsey.”
Crystola Roadhouse is open to dine-in customers and takeout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Be sure to pick up some of the smoky meats Zach Pope, the chef, is pulling from the barbecue. Go for The Marty, a pile of shredded pulled pork topped with homemade coleslaw on a buttery brioche bun with a choice of fries or onion rings ($9.95), or half a slab of smoked ribs with choice of sides, coleslaw or barbecue baked beans ($13.95). Details: 686-7369, crystolaroadhouse.com.
