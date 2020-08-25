The Woodland Park High School boys’ golf team is already more than three weeks into its season. Panthers coach Brian Gustafson is pleased with the way his players are performing in the early stages.
“After our first two players, we have a handful of guys who are shooting similar scores,” Gustafson said. “We’re working through things tournament by tournament.”
Leading the way for the Panthers is senior Evan Cisneros, a two-time state qualifier. Cisneros finished tied for 52nd at last year’s Class 4A event. He has been the team’s top scorer in each of Woodland Park’s first two tournaments this fall.
Cisneros shot an 83 at the Spartan Invitational at Colorado Springs Country Club to finish 21st out of 80 golfers. He finished fourth out of 46 golfers at the Terror Invitational at Silver Spruce (Peterson Air Force Base) where he shot an 88.
“It was rough out there at Silver Spruce,” Gustafson said. “The conditions were pretty difficult, but Evan battled through it to shoot a good score.”
Gustafson added that while Cisneros is the team’s top player, it is no guarantee he will advance to state a third time.
“Evan has to go out there and earn it,” the coach said.
Swinging away at a solid No. 2 on the team is senior Matt Lecky. He barely missed out on qualifying for the state tournament in 2019.
Through the Panther’s first two tournaments, Gustafson has rotated his third and fourth varsity golfers between senior Will Passink, junior Derek Eckhart, and sophomores Tanner McAfee and Ethan Horton.
Woodland Park finished 12th out of 16 teams at the Spartan Invitational, and 6th out of 11 teams at the Terror Invitational.
The Panthers are playing in the revamped 4A Colorado Springs Metro Southern Conference this season. The league includes newcomers Coronado and Palmer, as well as old foes Mesa Ridge, Canon City and Widefield.
Woodland Park will play a total of nine regular season tournaments and its regional. Its regional will be held the week of Sept. 21 at Desert Hawk in Pueblo. The state tournament is scheduled to be played Oct. 5-6 at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Blue Course.
Woodland Park will host the Panther Invitational on Sept. 8. It will be the third of four league meets. Woodland Park’s home course is Shining Mountain. The heavily treed mountain course is not long, but players must stay out of trouble in order to score well.
The Panthers have enjoyed their greatest success in program history since 2015 when Sam Levy became the school’s first player to qualify for the state tournament in six years. Woodland Park sent three players to state in 2017 and 2018, and two last year.